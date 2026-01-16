Lead Software Engineer (Python) - English Temp/ZZP

Are you ready to make a transformative impact on internal tooling and infrastructure for engineering teams?

As a Lead Software Engineer, your responsibilities include:





Define and evolve the platform's technical direction alongside your team, aligned with organizational goals;











Take ownership of architectural decisions, ensuring clarity, scalability, and maintainability;











Drive platform improvements, enabling teams to follow clearly defined and sustainable "paved roads";











Investigate and adopt new tools and technologies to enhance platform capabilities;











Collaborate across disciplines, work closely with DevOps, architects, and stakeholders to assess and integrate new strategies and trends;











Proactively identify risks and blockers, and develop effective, scalable solutions;











Maintain and evolve platform guidelines, keeping them modern, relevant, and easy to follow.









This is an interim position that starts immediately, offering a full-time engagement of 37 hours per week. The role offers a competitive maximum rate of €90 to €99 euros per hour for freelance/zzp or a salary between € 6.800 to €7.300 gross on the basis of 37 hours based on your experience. Interviews are scheduled after 20th of January. Ideal for a seasoned professional seeking a dynamic, high-impact role in a modern tech environment. This role is open to both temp contract and freelancers/zzp. This is a hybrid role that requires you to be in the Amsterdam office a few days a week, with Tuesday being a fixed office day.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.