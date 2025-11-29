Junior Technical Support specialist

Posted on November 29, 2025
Amsterdam
About this role

Junior Technical Support Specialist – Amsterdam (Full-Time, Contact - Permanent)
Our client is seeking a Junior Technical Support Specialist to join their Amsterdam team. This role blends strong technical expertise with excellent interpersonal skills, supporting innovative access control solutions across the Benelux region.

About the Role

You will be the first point of contact for technical queries, providing support, training, and guidance to clients. Responsibilities include:

  • Resolving customer inquiries via phone and email
  • Managing support tickets and tracking issues
  • Assisting with product selection and installation
  • Delivering training sessions on product features
  • Troubleshooting and testing product functionality
  • Occasional travel to installation sites

About you

  • 1–2 years of technical support experience (B2B or B2C preferred)
  • Fluency in French and Dutch (essential); English optional
  • Strong technical knowledge with ability to explain solutions clearly
  • Familiarity with ticketing systems and CRM software
  • Valid driving license and willingness to travel occasionally
  • Proactive, personable, and ambitious to grow into leadership roles

What you get

  • Continuous training in technical expertise, product knowledge, and market insights
  • Competitive salary and company insurance program
  • Flexibility to work remotely up to 2 days per week
  • Office in Amsterdam with annual company event in France
  • Clear career progression opportunities

This is a career-defining opportunity for a technically skilled, personable professional fluent in French and Dutch, eager to grow and lead in a dynamic industry.

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Junior Technical Support Specialist Amsterdam, Technical Support, French fluent, Dutch fluent, Access Control Solutions Support, Customer Service Technical Specialist Benelux, Intercoms Digital Noticeboards Support, Technical Troubleshooting and Training, CRM Ticketing Systems Support, On-site Technical Assistance Netherlands, Proactive Technical Support Career, Technical Support with Leadership Ambition

Salary

€3500 per month
