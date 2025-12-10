IT Operations Support Specialist (Temp/6months)

Are you the IT expert who ensures technology always runs smoothly, even when the pressure is high and time is tight?

Do you enjoy supporting senior leaders, solving complex issues, and working with a wide range of systems?

Then this role is a perfect fit.

We are seeking an IT Operations Support Specialist with broad platform knowledge and a proactive, service-oriented mindset. You will directly support our Executive Committee (ExCo), ensuring that their technology works flawlessly worldwide-during meetings, remote sessions, and everyday operations.

Your contribution directly impacts business continuity at the highest level.

About the Role

As an IT Operations Support Specialist, you will provide high-touch technical support to VIP and Executive users. You ensure seamless performance across devices, platforms, AV setups, and collaboration tools, while proactively preventing disruptions.

Key Responsibilities



Deliver end-to-end technical support for Executive and VIP users across devices, applications, platforms, and collaboration tools;



Troubleshoot hardware, software, network, and connectivity issues-closely collaborating with external service desk partners;



Prepare and support high-level meetings and conferences, ensuring flawless AV, conferencing, and presentation technology;



Proactively monitor systems and executive user environments to prevent issues before they arise;



Manage setups, upgrades, migrations, and onboardings for executive users;



Keep stakeholders informed at all times with clear and professional communication;



Handle sensitive information with strict confidentiality and professionalism.



This is a temporary position, and you will receive a fixed-term contract through Independent Recruiters Flex.



You will receive a realistic medior monthly salary, depending on experience and technical skill;

depending on experience and technical skill;

Additional employment conditions (holiday allowance, travel reimbursement, etc.) follow IR Flex standards;



Candidates must be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work here (no relocation or visa sponsorship possible).



What's next?

Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are shortlisted for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting-either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all relevant information about the role, the organisation, and the next steps in the process.

With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the entire application process.

Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.