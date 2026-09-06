Helpdesk System Administrator in Rotterdam

What exactly are you going to do

About the job: The overall responsibility of the English IT Support Employee is to act as first line support for IT incidents reported to the service desk while supporting users who are using the IT infrastructure and to act as an intermediate between Service Desk Administrator and System Administrator IT Services. More specifically:

Incident Reports – Receiving reports of IT incidents from users by telephone, e-mail and chat, and create a record for each one in the IT incident monitoring system (topdesk).

First Line Support – Providing immediate support for basic issues which do not need detailed technical knowledge. Assigning issues which cannot be resolved immediately from the Helpdesk to second line support.

User Support and Incident Management - Supporting individual users by solving all kinds of IT problems raised as well as answering IT related questions asked by users.

You must be a resident of the Netherlands.