Helpdesk System Administrator in Rotterdam

Helpdesk System Administrator in Rotterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Poortugaal
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job: The overall responsibility of the English IT Support Employee is to act as first line support for IT incidents reported to the service desk while supporting users who are using the IT infrastructure and to act as an intermediate between Service Desk Administrator and System Administrator IT Services. More specifically:

  • Incident Reports – Receiving reports of IT incidents from users by telephone, e-mail and chat, and create a record for each one in the IT incident monitoring system (topdesk).
  • First Line Support – Providing immediate support for basic issues which do not need detailed technical knowledge. Assigning issues which cannot be resolved immediately from the Helpdesk to second line support.
  • User Support and Incident Management - Supporting individual users by solving all kinds of IT problems raised as well as answering IT related questions asked by users.

You must be a resident of the Netherlands.

What do we offer you

We offer a long term position within an international and dynamic organisation (logistics). The salary will vary between 2000 - 2600EUR gross per month based on relevant experience.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements

Job requirements:

  • Good communication and customer relations skills
  • Vocational degree IT
  • 0-2 years of relevant working experience in an IT helpdesk position
  • Excellent spoken and written knowledge of English is required.
  • Basis IT knowledge
  • Knowledge of Windows XP/7/8.1 and TopDesk
  • Repair/upgrade of hardware

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. Only successful applicants will be notified

About the company

European Head Office of a worldwide logistics organisation. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Nienke Jongejan (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900

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