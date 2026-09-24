Embedded Software Engineer Son En Breugel

Embedded Software Engineer Son En Breugel

Posted on September 24, 2026
Xelvin
Son en Breugel
Posted on September 24, 2026

About this role

As Embedded Software Engineer you will contribute to the development of a megawatt‑scale hydrogen rectifier supporting the growing hydrogen economy, as well as high-performance electronics for the semiconductor and healthcare industries. In these domains, high-quality software that is reliable and innovative is key. Are you passionate about developing cutting-edge embedded software? Join our Power Conversion Business Line.

About the role

This role is ideal for engineers who enjoy broad responsibilities, technical ownership, and making a visible impact on complex high-tech systems. You will be responsible for sub-systems in a business-line generic software platform, consisting of MCU and FPGA combinations. The software platform will form the base of multiple products in the Power Conversion Business Line. Working closely with architects and multidisciplinary project teams, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and validating software solutions based on software requirements and architectural specifications. This setup provides short communication lines, broad responsibilities, and significant ownership, allowing you to influence technical decisions and see the direct impact of your work on the final product. You will operate in a challenging, high-tech environment where software, electronics, and mechanics come together to create innovative products and systems.

Other responsibilities are:

  • Developing a network utilities library (e.g. DHCP client, DNS resolver, mDNS)
  • Integrate TLS encryption (using Mbed-TLS) for secure application layer communication over TCP/IP
  • Developing a firmware update procedure and corresponding bootloader
  • Take end-to-end ownership of software features and subsystems, from requirements analysis through implementation and validation 
  • Contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes, tools, and technical standards
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