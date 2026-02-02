Data Governance Analyst & Steward

Shaping the Data Integrity of a Regulated Bank!

In this role, you act as the central coordinator for the bank's data management framework. You are responsible for ensuring that critical data elements are defined, owned, and monitored for quality. You will maintain vital documentation such as data dictionaries and lineage, while also overseeing the governance of End-User Computing (EUC) and manual data adjustments. This is a non-coding role that requires a structured, analytical mind to align operational data stewardship with strict regulatory expectations.



Contribute to the development and maintenance of the data management policies and procedures.



Manage metadata documentation, including data lineage, ownership registers, and data dictionaries.



Design and implement data quality rules in collaboration with business users and monitor results.



Lead root-cause analysis for data issues and coordinate their resolution across departments.



Oversee the governance of manual data interventions and EUCs to ensure audit-readiness.



Support regulatory compliance efforts related to RDARR and BCBS 239.



A challenging full time position at the European HQ of an international financial institution in Amsterdam (hybrid working is possible). Salary for this position is between €70,000 - 80,000 gross per year, and there's an attractive package of secondary benefits.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.