Data & Analytics Lead - Commercial Migration (Temp/Interim)

Great two year assignment for a Data & Analytics Lead with commercial acumen!

Among your responsibilities:



Migration Scope Arbitration : Lead deep-dive assessments of legacy reporting to decide which local streams to migrate and which to replace with global standards.

: Lead deep-dive assessments of legacy reporting to decide which local streams to migrate and which to replace with global standards.

Technical Design & Delivery : Own the end-to-end development lifecycle, ensuring seamless integration between the commercial platform and the corporate Azure Data Lake.

: Own the end-to-end development lifecycle, ensuring seamless integration between the commercial platform and the corporate Azure Data Lake.

Hands-on Technical Validation: Act as the final authority on data models and architectural decisions, validating technical work in Azure rather than just delegating.



Stakeholder Diplomacy : Partner with business leaders to "sell" standardization decisions to local markets, balancing enterprise guidelines with pragmatic business needs.

: Partner with business leaders to "sell" standardization decisions to local markets, balancing enterprise guidelines with pragmatic business needs.

Process Mastery: Map complex Trade Promotion flows (ROI, Base vs. Promo volume) into technical data structures to ensure operational excellence.



A challenging fulltime assignment in Utrecht (hybrid working is possible). Start date as soon as possible, the assignment is likely to run for two years. For zzp, the hourly rate will be around €115. There's also the possibility of a temp contract via us, in which case a salary up to €9500 gross per month applies.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.