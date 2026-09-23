Azure Cloud Engineer - Temp

Are you a hands-on Azure Cloud Engineer who thrives in complex, global environments where modern cloud platforms and core IT/OT infrastructure intersect? We are looking for an experienced engineer to help shape, secure, and operate a global hybrid cloud landscape.

In this role, you will manage core Azure services (Compute, VNets, Storage, Key Vault, Defender), drive cloud cost optimization, troubleshoot end-to-end hybrid connectivity across Azure and on-premise/OT environments, and manage platform services across Windows Server, Ubuntu Linux, and Entra ID. Combining Terraform IaC, Azure Monitor/Sentinel, and Veeam DR, you’ll play a key role in ensuring high availability, security, and performance for mission-critical business platforms!

As an Azure Cloud Engineer, you will take ownership of cloud and hybrid platform operations from deployment through troubleshooting and continuous improvement.