Azure Cloud Engineer - Temp
About this role
Are you a hands-on Azure Cloud Engineer who thrives in complex, global environments where modern cloud platforms and core IT/OT infrastructure intersect? We are looking for an experienced engineer to help shape, secure, and operate a global hybrid cloud landscape.
In this role, you will manage core Azure services (Compute, VNets, Storage, Key Vault, Defender), drive cloud cost optimization, troubleshoot end-to-end hybrid connectivity across Azure and on-premise/OT environments, and manage platform services across Windows Server, Ubuntu Linux, and Entra ID. Combining Terraform IaC, Azure Monitor/Sentinel, and Veeam DR, you’ll play a key role in ensuring high availability, security, and performance for mission-critical business platforms!
As an Azure Cloud Engineer, you will take ownership of cloud and hybrid platform operations from deployment through troubleshooting and continuous improvement.
- Azure Infrastructure Management: Manage and optimize core Azure services (VMs, VNets, NSGs, Azure Front Door, Storage Accounts, Key Vault).
- Cost Optimization & Governance: Review resource utilization, right-size workloads, identify orphaned resources, and optimize licensing and reservation models.
- Hybrid Connectivity & Networking: Investigate end-to-end network flows across Azure, on-premise data centers, OT networks, NSGs, DNS, and SASE/firewall integrations.
- Identity & Security Hardening: Maintain Entra ID, PIM, RBAC, Defender for Cloud, and CIS benchmarks while managing PKI/certificates and secrets.
- Automation & Monitoring: Use Terraform for Infrastructure as Code (IaC), automate operational tasks, and enhance observability via Azure Monitor, Log Analytics, and Sentinel.
- Core Systems & DR Support: Support Windows Server/Linux OS, business applications (e.g., Ultimo, Atlas, Tomcat), and Veeam DR/backup solutions.
Requirements
- Deep experience with Azure VMs, VNets, Load Balancers, Azure Front Door, Storage Accounts, Key Vault, Defender for Cloud, and Azure Monitor.
- Working knowledge of IaC and Terraform to maintain deployments and automate repetitive tasks via pipelines.
- Experience with Active Directory, Entra Connect, hybrid joins, split-brain/Azure Private DNS, PKI/Certificates, and Veeam DR.
- Solid administration skills for Windows Server and Ubuntu Linux.
- Strong grasp of routing, firewalls, SASE, RBAC, PIM, and least-privilege principles.
Experience in OT (Operational Technology) or industrial plant environments (network segmentation, OT firewalls), and advanced Terraform (module design, reusable patterns) or Python scripting skills are a big plus.
Salary
A great fulltime position in Rotterdam (hybrid working is possible), starting asap and with an initial runtime of 6 months (with possible extension). Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will get a flex contract via Independent Recruiters which comes with a salary of €6000 - €7000 gross per month.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.