Automation Engineer (temp)

In this role As an automation engineer, you will design, maintain and modernize automation that supports user lifecycle management, ServiceDesk request fulfilment, identity integration, reporting, cloud operations and crosssystem workflows. You will work in a global hybrid IT environment where reliability, security, traceability and maintainability are essential.

We are looking for somebody that is available on short notuce for at least 6 months

Develop, maintain and troubleshoot automation scripts and pipelines for IT Operations and ServiceDesk use cases.

Modernize user onboarding, offboarding and identity update processes using Entra ID, Oracle HCM, Microsoft Graph and related APIs.

Build reliable Azure DevOps pipelines and repositories for automation delivery, scheduling, version control and operational transparency.

Create reusable scripting components in PowerShell and Python for Microsoft 365, Azure, Jira, Key Vault and other business platforms.

Implement structured logging, audit trails, failure notifications and reporting for automation processes.

Support secure secret, certificate and service identity handling using Key Vault, Keeper and managed identity patterns.

Investigate automation failures caused by API changes, permission changes, platform updates or data quality issues.

Translate recurring manual work into scalable, documented and supportable automation solutions.

Collaborate with Cloud Engineers, Workplace, ServiceDesk, Security, Platform and business application teams.

Document designs, dependencies, troubleshooting processes and operational handover material.

In this role, you will design, maintain and modernize automation that supports user lifecycle management, ServiceDesk request fulfilment, identity integration, reporting, cloud operations and crosssystem workflows. You will work in a global hybrid IT environment where reliability, security, traceability and maintainability are essential. Key Responsibilities