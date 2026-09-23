Automation Engineer (temp)

Automation Engineer (temp)

Posted on September 23, 2026
Independent recruiters
Rotterdam
Temporary
Posted on September 23, 2026

About this role

In this role As an automation engineer, you will design, maintain and modernize automation that supports user lifecycle management, ServiceDesk request fulfilment, identity integration, reporting, cloud operations and crosssystem workflows. You will work in a global hybrid IT environment where reliability, security, traceability and maintainability are essential.

We are looking for somebody that is available on short notuce for at least 6 months

In this role, you will design, maintain and modernize automation that supports user lifecycle management, ServiceDesk request fulfilment, identity integration, reporting, cloud operations and crosssystem workflows. You will work in a global hybrid IT environment where reliability, security, traceability and maintainability are essential. Key Responsibilities
  • Develop, maintain and troubleshoot automation scripts and pipelines for IT Operations and ServiceDesk use cases.
  • Modernize user onboarding, offboarding and identity update processes using Entra ID, Oracle HCM, Microsoft Graph and related APIs.
  • Build reliable Azure DevOps pipelines and repositories for automation delivery, scheduling, version control and operational transparency.
  • Create reusable scripting components in PowerShell and Python for Microsoft 365, Azure, Jira, Key Vault and other business platforms.
  • Implement structured logging, audit trails, failure notifications and reporting for automation processes.
  • Support secure secret, certificate and service identity handling using Key Vault, Keeper and managed identity patterns.
  • Investigate automation failures caused by API changes, permission changes, platform updates or data quality issues.
  • Translate recurring manual work into scalable, documented and supportable automation solutions.
  • Collaborate with Cloud Engineers, Workplace, ServiceDesk, Security, Platform and business application teams.
  • Document designs, dependencies, troubleshooting processes and operational handover material.

Requirements

Required Technical Skills
  • Strong scripting experience with PowerShell and Python.
  • Experience working with REST APIs, Microsoft Graph, JSON payloads and API authentication models.
  • Practical knowledge of Azure DevOps Pipelines, Repos, YAML and Git-based development workflows.
  • Understanding of Entra ID, app registrations, RBAC, PIM, managed identities and service principals.
  • Experience with Azure Key Vault, secure credential handling and certificate lifecycle processes.
  • Ability to troubleshoot automation failures across identity, permissions, networking, APIs and data sources.
  • Experience documenting technical processes, runbooks and handover instructions.
  • Strong awareness of operational security, least privilege, auditability and change control.
Nice-to-Have Skills
  • Experience with Oracle HCM integrations or HR-driven user lifecycle automation.
  • Experience with Jira APIs, Jira Assets/CMDB, worklog reporting or service request automation.
  • Knowledge of Terraform or Infrastructure as Code concepts.
  • Experience with Linux automation servers, scheduled jobs and service-based Python scripts.
  • Familiarity with Azure Monitor, Log Analytics, KQL and automated operational reporting.
  • Experience in hybrid enterprise environments with both cloud-native and legacy infrastructure.
Who You Are You enjoy turning recurring manual work into reliable automation. You are a strong problem solver who can investigate issues across scripts, APIs, permissions and business processes. You work carefully with sensitive identity and access processes, and you understand that automation must be secure, documented and supportable. You can work independently while keeping stakeholders informed, and you enjoy improving operational quality through scripting, structure and standardization.

Salary

6000 - 7000

Salary indication for this role is around €6,500 gross per month based on 40 hours. We are looking for someone who is available 40 hours per week. You will be on contract with us for a period of at least 6 months.

 

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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