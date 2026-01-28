Analytics Engineer - Financial Reporting (TEMP)

As senior Analytics Engineer you will help set up the DBT infrastructure and build the core data models needed for accurate, auditable financial licensing reporting. Your responsibilities are:



Design and maintain DBT models for financial licensing reporting;



Set up DBT project structure and workflows, and ensure data quality, documentation, and traceability;



Translate regulatory requirements into scalable data models, collaborate with reporting experts and data engineers, and work with modern tools (dbt, SQL, Python, Airflow, GIT, CI/CD).



This is a temporary assignment for a period of 5 months for 32 to 40 hours per week. We offer you a contract via Independent Recruiters and a salary around € 7000 - €8000 gross per months based on 40 hours per week. Freelance is not an option.

