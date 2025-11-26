Join the driving force behind Apparel Menswear’s success. As the link between global buys, vendor performance, and flawless product availability, the Supply Planner ensures every season lands on time and with precision. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, love turning data into smart decisions, and are ready to influence results on a global scale, this role puts you at the heart of where planning meets impact. Deadline for submissions is Wednesday the 26th of November at 12:00.

The Team

Within Supply Planning, the mission is to secure on-time delivery and high supply availability while supporting the best possible quality of sales across the Fashion and NOS product ranges. The team in this position serves as the backbone of the department, working closely with vendors, factories, and global and regional teams to drive OTD/OTA performance and maintain strong product availability. As an integral part of the team, the Supply Planner contributes significantly to operational efficiency, strategic growth, and overall departmental success, ensuring that buys are executed on time and with maximum accuracy, while effectively managing inventory across each Division and Pillar.

The Position

As a Supply Planner, the individual plays a vital role within the Apparel Menswear Supply Planning department. They are responsible for managing seasonal buys, including both global and regional requests, ensuring all purchasing is executed accurately and on time according to the global calendar. Their work is essential to securing on-time product delivery, measured through OTD/OTA performance, as well as maintaining buy accuracy to minimize over- and undersold options. By effectively managing the Division/Pillar and supporting best-in-class buying practices, the Supply Planner significantly contributes to the overall success of the Supply Planning department.

Key Responsibilities:

Creation of the seasonal buy plan, with information obtained from vendors regarding lead times, Minimal Order Quantities and possible upcharges.

Obtain merchandise forecasted quantities and place pre-buys when early buy is required for timely delivery.

Manage sales orders versus production orders during the sell-in period and work with the vendors to revise pre-buys where necessary.

Negotiate and confirm upcharges and best delivery dates with vendors and buying offices based on actuals vs. buy plan analysis Control stock and oversold results.

Support Supply Planning Coordinator with PO creation, WIP management and OTA (On Time Availability) reporting

Weekly KPI reviews, escalating business risk with solution orientates proposals mitigating risk.

Requirements

Experienced in negotiation tactics.

Ability to manage multiple deliverables and calendars.

3+ years of relevant work experience, with an MBO/HBO education.

Analytical skills with a high level of accuracy.

Preferably administrative experience.

Able to work under pressure with deadlines.

High sense to be supportive to her/his team members, with excellent communication skills.

Excellent PC knowledge: Excel (SAP is advantage).

Fluent in English.

What you can expect from our client: