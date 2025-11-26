Supply Planner

Supply Planner

Posted on November 26, 2025
Amsterdam
Temporary
40 hours per week
Posted on November 26, 2025

About this role

Join the driving force behind Apparel Menswear’s success. As the link between global buys, vendor performance, and flawless product availability, the Supply Planner ensures every season lands on time and with precision. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, love turning data into smart decisions, and are ready to influence results on a global scale, this role puts you at the heart of where planning meets impact. Deadline for submissions is Wednesday the 26th of November at 12:00.

The Team

Within Supply Planning, the mission is to secure on-time delivery and high supply availability while supporting the best possible quality of sales across the Fashion and NOS product ranges. The team in this position serves as the backbone of the department, working closely with vendors, factories, and global and regional teams to drive OTD/OTA performance and maintain strong product availability. As an integral part of the team, the Supply Planner contributes significantly to operational efficiency, strategic growth, and overall departmental success, ensuring that buys are executed on time and with maximum accuracy, while effectively managing inventory across each Division and Pillar.

The Position

As a Supply Planner, the individual plays a vital role within the Apparel Menswear Supply Planning department. They are responsible for managing seasonal buys, including both global and regional requests, ensuring all purchasing is executed accurately and on time according to the global calendar. Their work is essential to securing on-time product delivery, measured through OTD/OTA performance, as well as maintaining buy accuracy to minimize over- and undersold options. By effectively managing the Division/Pillar and supporting best-in-class buying practices, the Supply Planner significantly contributes to the overall success of the Supply Planning department.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Creation of the seasonal buy plan, with information obtained from vendors regarding lead times, Minimal Order Quantities and possible upcharges.
  • Obtain merchandise forecasted quantities and place pre-buys when early buy is required for timely delivery.
  • Manage sales orders versus production orders during the sell-in period and work with the vendors to revise pre-buys where necessary.
  • Negotiate and confirm upcharges and best delivery dates with vendors and buying offices based on actuals vs. buy plan analysis Control stock and oversold results.
  • Support Supply Planning Coordinator with PO creation, WIP management and OTA (On Time Availability) reporting
  • Weekly KPI reviews, escalating business risk with solution orientates proposals mitigating risk.

Requirements

  • Experienced in negotiation tactics.
  • Ability to manage multiple deliverables and calendars.
  • 3+ years of relevant work experience, with an MBO/HBO education.
  • Analytical skills with a high level of accuracy.
  • Preferably administrative experience.
  • Able to work under pressure with deadlines.
  • High sense to be supportive to her/his team members, with excellent communication skills.
  • Excellent PC knowledge: Excel (SAP is advantage).
  • Fluent in English.

What you can expect from our client:

  • An international environment which respects diversity, equality, and individuality.
  • A beautiful state-of-the-art Campus.
  • Depending on the role a monthly home - office budget.
  • A chance to unwind with weekly social activities. 

Salary

EUR

Application Procedure

Apply now, and be sure to do so before Wednesday the 26th of November at 12:00. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.

Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.

Want more jobs like this?Get Horeca / Tourism jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Revenue Manager - Hotelgroup
Senior Maintenance Technician - 5-Star Hotel
Maintenance Technical Employee - 2 Hotels
Security Officer - 5-star Hotel
Technical Employee (Handyman) - 5-star Hotel
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position