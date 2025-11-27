MICE Sales Supervisor - 4* Hotel

Are you ready to play a central role within the Banquet Sales department of a stylish 4-star hotel in Amsterdam?

We are looking for an experienced Sales Supervisor who will act as the right hand of the Team Lead. Someone who is a true organizer, enjoys variety, pays attention to detail, and thrives on working in a dynamic, guest-focused environment.

In this role, you will be the central point of contact for the Banquet Sales department, ensuring that everything runs smoothly. Your main responsibilities include:



Coordinating and supporting the reservations team with individual and group bookings;



Handling MICE requests (meetings and events for 2 to 450 people) with excellent service;



Preparing quotes, processing booking data, and conducting sales outreach to new and existing clients;



Ensuring a smooth handover to operational departments such as the Kitchen and Front Office;



Actively contributing ideas for process improvements and supporting the growth and development of the team.



What you can expect in this role:



A salary between €3,000 and €3,300 based on a full-time position (38 hours per week);



25 vacation days per year for a full-time workweek;



Travel allowance starting from 5 km commuting distance;



A location within walking distance of a train station, with free parking for those arriving by car and a dedicated bicycle parking area.



I would be happy to tell you more about this in a personal conversation!

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.