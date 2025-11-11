Hardware Engineer Tilburg

Senior Hardware Engineer – Industrial Automation. The organization is looking for an experienced Senior Hardware Engineer who is passionate about industrial automation and enjoys taking ownership of projects from concept to completion. This professional will take responsibility for guiding team members and maintaining communication with project managers, machine builders, and end customers.

About the Company. This technology-driven engineering company designs, installs, and maintains production and process automation systems for the machine building and industrial sectors. As a specialist in automation and drive systems, the company partners with OEMs and industrial end users to deliver complete control systems, building installations, and integrated IT solutions. With a team of around 60 professionals, the company operates from a modern and well-equipped facility. It combines a friendly and down-to‑earth culture with ambitious growth plans, creating an inspiring environment for technical professionals to develop and thrive.

Role Description. The Senior Hardware Engineer will play a key role in designing and optimizing control systems. Typical activities include mentoring junior engineers, reviewing and improving electrical schematics, and ensuring that technical documentation meets all relevant standards. In this position, the engineer will also liaise directly with clients, often in the process and food industries, to discuss ongoing projects, evaluate technical details, and implement design improvements in EPLAN. Collaboration with colleagues in panel building and project management ensures that projects run smoothly and are delivered according to schedule and specifications.

You find it a challenge to find the right match and to map out what is required to relocate to the Netherlands. Xelvin knows what it takes to get this going and supports you in finding the right job, a place to live and the required documentation to get started. Xelvin is an international recruitment agency with over 16 years of experience. We believe that technology is an indispensable link for the development and sustainability of the world. That is why we connect the best people to the best companies and bring craftsmanship and ambition further together. Always with passion in an individual, goal‑oriented way.

2 years Xelvin contract including competitive salary, holiday allowance, paid holidays and pension.

Relocation package from Xelvin: Finding the right new challenge, flight to the Netherlands paid by Xelvin, arrangement of documentation that is needed to work in the Netherlands and guidance from our housing consultant to find accommodation.

25 paid holidays in addition to public holidays

Holiday allowances of 8,33% of yearly salary

A job with perspective. After the 2 years contract of Xelvin you will be on contracted by your employer.

Career-oriented education, training or courses.