Field Service Engineer Eindhoven
Posted on November 1, 2025
Eindhoven
Posted on November 1, 2025
About this role
- As a Field Service Engineer you will be responsible for troubleshooting and preventive maintenance.
- Performing installation, commissioning, and maintenance tasks on industrial automation systems.
- You will working on Electrical and Mechanical breakdowns on the machinery.
- Diagnosing faults and carrying out repairs on-site.
- Occasionally you will also install upgrades and modifications at customers’ sites worldwide.
- You see it as a challenge to keep customers satisfied being the representative, so proper administration and follow up is a must.
- You will provide the customer with correct knowledge transfer and will listen well to their requirements.
- Also you will give training to the customers in operating, maintaining and troubleshooting the system.
- You will give feedback to your colleagues concerning specific customers’ wishes and technical developments.
- Collaborating with internal teams, including engineering and customer service, to resolve issues and exceed customer expectations.
Job requirements
- You have a technical degree on MBO level 4, preferably in electrical engineering, and a valid driving license;
- You have min. 3 years relevant work experience in a similar job;
- You have an independent firm personality, a great sense of responsibility, good analytical skills and a team spirit;
- You speak & write English fluently and are open to learn the Dutch languages
- Foreign cultures and international communication challenge you.
- You are trustworthy and respectful;
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Automation Engineer Eindhoven
Maintenance Technician Eindhoven
Quality Engineer Eindhoven
Change Management Technologist - Packaging
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead