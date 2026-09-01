Technical Support Engineer - Dutch & English

Our client is a growing and innovative technology company developing smart digital and hardware solutions that improve accuracy, efficiency and productivity for professionals working across engineering, infrastructure and other field-based industries.

As part of their continued growth, they are looking for a Technical Support Engineer to join their team in Hilversum.

Job Profile for Technical Support Engineer

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Handle technical support requests via phone, email and chat in Dutch and English

Analyse technical issues and identify effective solutions

Guide customers through troubleshooting steps and clearly communicate resolutions

Provide hands-on technical support for GNSS receivers, mobile applications and cloud software

Repair, configure and test GNSS receivers and related hardware

Prepare and manage outgoing hardware shipments

Investigate and resolve technical issues independently, taking ownership from day one

Report recurring technical issues and customer feedback to the Product and Development teams

Support surveyors, engineers and construction professionals using advanced field technology solutions

Candidate Profile for Technical Support Engineer

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

Hands-on and analytical approach to troubleshooting technical issues

The ability to work independently and take ownership of problems

A genuine curiosity and interest in understanding how technology and hardware work

Willingness to work fully on-site in Hilversum during the initial learning period, with the option to work remotely one day per week after completing the training phase

What Our Client Offers

Competitive salary

Commuting support through a public transport card or €0.23 per kilometre when travelling by car

Joining a small, international team with short communication lines and direct collaboration

Real responsibility from an early stage, without unnecessary layers of onboarding

Free lunch at the office

The option to work remotely one day per week once established in the role