Technical Support Engineer - Dutch & English
Posted on September 1, 2026
Hilversum
Dutch, English
40
Posted on September 1, 2026
About this role
Our client is a growing and innovative technology company developing smart digital and hardware solutions that improve accuracy, efficiency and productivity for professionals working across engineering, infrastructure and other field-based industries.
As part of their continued growth, they are looking for a Technical Support Engineer to join their team in Hilversum.
Job Profile for Technical Support Engineer
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Handle technical support requests via phone, email and chat in Dutch and English
- Analyse technical issues and identify effective solutions
- Guide customers through troubleshooting steps and clearly communicate resolutions
- Provide hands-on technical support for GNSS receivers, mobile applications and cloud software
- Repair, configure and test GNSS receivers and related hardware
- Prepare and manage outgoing hardware shipments
- Investigate and resolve technical issues independently, taking ownership from day one
- Report recurring technical issues and customer feedback to the Product and Development teams
- Support surveyors, engineers and construction professionals using advanced field technology solutions
Candidate Profile for Technical Support Engineer
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Hands-on and analytical approach to troubleshooting technical issues
- The ability to work independently and take ownership of problems
- A genuine curiosity and interest in understanding how technology and hardware work
- Willingness to work fully on-site in Hilversum during the initial learning period, with the option to work remotely one day per week after completing the training phase
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary
- Commuting support through a public transport card or €0.23 per kilometre when travelling by car
- Joining a small, international team with short communication lines and direct collaboration
- Real responsibility from an early stage, without unnecessary layers of onboarding
- Free lunch at the office
The option to work remotely one day per week once established in the role
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