Technical Support Engineer - Dutch & English

Technical Support Engineer - Dutch & English

Posted on September 1, 2026
Hilversum
Dutch, English
40
Posted on September 1, 2026

About this role

Our client is a growing and innovative technology company developing smart digital and hardware solutions that improve accuracy, efficiency and productivity for professionals working across engineering, infrastructure and other field-based industries.

As part of their continued growth, they are looking for a Technical Support Engineer to join their team in Hilversum.

Job Profile for Technical Support Engineer
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

  • Handle technical support requests via phone, email and chat in Dutch and English
  • Analyse technical issues and identify effective solutions
  • Guide customers through troubleshooting steps and clearly communicate resolutions
  • Provide hands-on technical support for GNSS receivers, mobile applications and cloud software
  • Repair, configure and test GNSS receivers and related hardware
  • Prepare and manage outgoing hardware shipments
  • Investigate and resolve technical issues independently, taking ownership from day one
  • Report recurring technical issues and customer feedback to the Product and Development teams
  • Support surveyors, engineers and construction professionals using advanced field technology solutions

Candidate Profile for Technical Support Engineer

  • Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
  • Hands-on and analytical approach to troubleshooting technical issues
  • The ability to work independently and take ownership of problems
  • A genuine curiosity and interest in understanding how technology and hardware work
  • Willingness to work fully on-site in Hilversum during the initial learning period, with the option to work remotely one day per week after completing the training phase

What Our Client Offers

  • Competitive salary
  • Commuting support through a public transport card or €0.23 per kilometre when travelling by car
  • Joining a small, international team with short communication lines and direct collaboration
  • Real responsibility from an early stage, without unnecessary layers of onboarding
  • Free lunch at the office

The option to work remotely one day per week once established in the role

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