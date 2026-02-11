Technical Product Developer - Temporary

Posted on February 11, 2026
Amsterdam
English
About this role

A leading global premium fashion and lifestyle brand is looking for an experienced Technical Developer to join its team on temporary assignments. The role is focused on Women's Denim for the North American market and offers a unique opportunity to work on high-profile collections, collaborating with international design and technical teams to deliver exceptional fit, quality, and consistency.


Your responsibilities are to:



  • Manage block libraries and develop seasonal silhouettes;

  • Lead fit sessions and communicate technical updates;

  • Ensure accurate PLM data and technical documentation;

  • Monitor the critical path to secure on-time delivery;

  • Collaborate cross-functionally to resolve fit, construction, and quality issues.


  • A temporary position to contribute to high-profile global collections;

  • Work within a creative, diverse, and collaborative international team;

  • Competitive salary based on experience;

  • Potential for contract extension depending on business needs.


How we'll proceed:


Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

