Technical Product Developer - Temporary

A leading global premium fashion and lifestyle brand is looking for an experienced Technical Developer to join its team on temporary assignments. The role is focused on Women's Denim for the North American market and offers a unique opportunity to work on high-profile collections, collaborating with international design and technical teams to deliver exceptional fit, quality, and consistency.

Your responsibilities are to:



Manage block libraries and develop seasonal silhouettes;



Lead fit sessions and communicate technical updates;



Ensure accurate PLM data and technical documentation;



Monitor the critical path to secure on-time delivery;



Collaborate cross-functionally to resolve fit, construction, and quality issues.





A temporary position to contribute to high-profile global collections;



Work within a creative, diverse, and collaborative international team;



Competitive salary based on experience;



Potential for contract extension depending on business needs.



