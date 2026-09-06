Vacancy | Know Your Customer Coordinator | Amsterdam

Vacancy | Know Your Customer Coordinator | Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you describe yourself as a curious person who loves to investigate and seek thing out to the bottom? Is double checking something you always do? We have the perfect job opportunity for you! As a Know Your Customer Coordinator your responsibilities are to control all documents related to account opening and maintenance for corporates in order to prevent legal, operational and financial risks. Your role is coordinating and you will implement new procedures and ideas. Your key responsibilities will be:

  • To verify the accuracy and validity of account opening applications and checking on KYC aspects;
  • Verification of signatures and registration of the accounts in the database bank system;
  • Consult an coordinate with other departments within the organization such as the compliance department, marketing department and the head of operations department;
  • Creating, implementing and updating procedures.

What do we offer you

We offer you a fulltime employment opportunity with the possibility of long-term extension with the company itself, including an attractive salary between €3200 - €3800 for a 40-hour week.

Job Requirements

The requirements for this position are:

  • Bachelor’s degree level is required; Masters is preferred.
  • A minimal of 3 years of related experience in a similar role is preferred.
  • Experience with sanctions checks is preferred.
  • Bilingual (English/Dutch Turkish) is preferred.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Turkish, Dutch and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

An international bank in Amsterdam, who is specialized in Trade Finance, Forfaiting and Structured Finance products and is consistently growing.

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