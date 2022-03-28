Rain and sleet on the way as the Netherlands braces for major temperature drop

The past few weeks have seen the Netherlands enjoy some unseasonably mild temperatures and gorgeously sunny skies. But, just as everyone starts to get into the groove and look forward to the days being longer and brighter, the Dutch weather has taken a turn for the worse. By the end of this week, weather forecasts are predicting clouds, rain, and temperatures of below 10 degrees.

Rain and sleet on the way as temperatures drop to below 10

The recent burst of warm weather meant that, just last week, the Netherlands recorded its warmest March 22 since records began, as people across the country basked in the sunny weather and made the most of temperatures reaching as high as 20 degrees.

While temperatures dropped slightly over the weekend, on the whole, conditions remained favourable - but Monday morning has seen most of the country wake up to cloudy skies, as temperatures dip as low as 12 degrees in Amsterdam, The Hague, and Groningen.

Things aren’t set to cheer up any time soon either. While the cloud cover will likely clear up over the course of Monday afternoon, Tuesday will see temperatures drop further and the north of the Netherlands could see some rain. From Wednesday onwards, temperatures aren’t expected to reach any higher than 10 degrees, with meteorologists warning that rain - and potentially sleet - could be on the cards.