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The Netherlands rated second best in Europe for sleep quality

The Netherlands rated second best in Europe for sleep quality

By Simone Jacobs

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Ever thought of planning a holiday to get some really good sleep? As “sleep retreats” become more popular, MattressNextDay has compiled a list of the best countries in Europe for a good night’s rest and the Netherlands has claimed the second spot. 

The best European destinations for sleep

With a 250 percent increase in searches for “sleep tourism hotels” worldwide in the last year, it’s safe to say that everyone is looking for a place to get the best sleep possible. To find the countries that allow tourists to have the most restful sleep, MattressNextDay looked at factors such as average working hours, daylight hours, air pollution and top-rated hotels. 

Out of 36 countries included in the ranking, Denmark claimed the top spot. With low pollution levels, balanced daylight hours and a positive work-life balance, Denmark is definitely a sleep haven.

The Netherlands has best work-sleep balance in Europe

In Europe, the average person gets seven hours of sleep per night. According to a 2016 Science Advances study, people in the Netherlands sleep for eight hours and five minutes a night on average. Not only do Dutch residents get more sleep than the average European but they also have a better work-life balance.

According to MattressNextDay, the Netherlands has the shortest working hours in Europe with workers clocking in an average of 32,2 hours weekly. Together with balanced daylight hours - an average 1.826 hours annually - and some of the best air quality, catching some shut-eye in the Netherlands is a dream. 

Good habits in the Netherlands for restful sleep

The reason that people in the Netherlands can get long, restful sleep is down to a few factors. Workers in the Netherlands are some of the least stressed in the world, which can certainly make it easier to switch off at bedtime. 

Some other good habits also make it easier for Dutch residents to get sweet dreams, namely having their morning coffee outside and soaking up some sunshine which helps regulate their circadian rhythm. Keeping active during the day, by cycling for example, also helps to ensure that you’re physically tired enough when it comes time to sleep. 

Top 10 European countries for quality sleep

Here are the best countries to visit if you’re looking for an escape into sweet dreams, according to MattressNextDay:

  1. Denmark
  2. The Netherlands
  3. Germany
  4. Finland
  5. Sweden
  6. Switzerland
  7. Estonia
  8. Belgium
  9. Austria
  10. Ireland
  11. Norway

To see the full ranking, visit the MattressNextDay website.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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