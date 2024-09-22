The Netherlands rated second best in Europe for sleep quality

Ever thought of planning a holiday to get some really good sleep? As “sleep retreats” become more popular, MattressNextDay has compiled a list of the best countries in Europe for a good night’s rest and the Netherlands has claimed the second spot.

The best European destinations for sleep

With a 250 percent increase in searches for “sleep tourism hotels” worldwide in the last year, it’s safe to say that everyone is looking for a place to get the best sleep possible. To find the countries that allow tourists to have the most restful sleep, MattressNextDay looked at factors such as average working hours, daylight hours, air pollution and top-rated hotels.

Out of 36 countries included in the ranking, Denmark claimed the top spot. With low pollution levels, balanced daylight hours and a positive work-life balance, Denmark is definitely a sleep haven.

The Netherlands has best work-sleep balance in Europe

In Europe, the average person gets seven hours of sleep per night. According to a 2016 Science Advances study, people in the Netherlands sleep for eight hours and five minutes a night on average. Not only do Dutch residents get more sleep than the average European but they also have a better work-life balance.