Most popular baby names in the Netherlands for 2025 revealed
The Netherlands’ top baby names for 2025 have been revealed. For the seventh year in a row, Noah is the most popular boys’ name, while Noor has dethroned Emma as the favourite girls’ name.
Noah most popular boys’ name for seventh year
At the beginning of every year, the Dutch Social Insurance Bank (SVB) - which is responsible for paying out the Dutch child benefit - releases a list of the most popular baby names in the Netherlands from the previous year. Overall, 2025 saw the birth of 165.759 babies, including 84.774 boys and 80.985 girls.
The name Noah topped the lists for boys’ names, with 883 children taking the title, making it the seventh year in a row that Noah has taken the crown. Following close behind are Liam and Luca.
In previous years, Emma and Julia have often battled it out for the most popular girls’ name in the Netherlands, but 2025 is breaking this tradition with Noor coming out on top. Jumping up from 7th place, 705 girls were named Noor last year, with Olivia and Nora also among the most popular. The favourites for gender-neutral names were Robin, Charlie and Riley.
Unique baby names remain popular in the Netherlands
While there are several names that are often listed as the most popular, many children receive unique names that don’t make the rankings. This means that even if the name you choose for your baby is topping lists, you won’t necessarily encounter it everywhere you go.
12.000 different names were used for girls in the Netherlands, and 11.000 for boys. “Two-thirds of those names were given to only one child. This means that one in 12 children received a unique name,” explains onomastician Gerrit Bloothooft. “On the other hand, only one in a 100 boys received the top name Noah, and one in 120 girls received the top name Noor. So even a popular name isn't something you encounter very often."
Most popular boy and girl names in the Netherlands 2025
Overall, these were the most popular baby boy names last year:
- Noah
- Liam
- Luca
- Sem
- Mees
- James
- Lucas
- Sam
- Finn
- Levi
Here are the 10 top girl names for 2025:
- Noor
- Olivia
- Nora
- Julia
- Mila
- Sophie
- Emma
- Yara
- Milou
- Sara
For more information and to see how popular your name was, visit the SVB website.