Most popular baby names in the Netherlands for 2025 revealed

The Netherlands’ top baby names for 2025 have been revealed. For the seventh year in a row, Noah is the most popular boys’ name, while Noor has dethroned Emma as the favourite girls’ name.

Noah most popular boys’ name for seventh year

At the beginning of every year, the Dutch Social Insurance Bank (SVB) - which is responsible for paying out the Dutch child benefit - releases a list of the most popular baby names in the Netherlands from the previous year. Overall, 2025 saw the birth of 165.759 babies, including 84.774 boys and 80.985 girls.

The name Noah topped the lists for boys’ names, with 883 children taking the title, making it the seventh year in a row that Noah has taken the crown. Following close behind are Liam and Luca.

In previous years, Emma and Julia have often battled it out for the most popular girls’ name in the Netherlands, but 2025 is breaking this tradition with Noor coming out on top. Jumping up from 7th place, 705 girls were named Noor last year, with Olivia and Nora also among the most popular. The favourites for gender-neutral names were Robin, Charlie and Riley.