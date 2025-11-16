Home
First Nintendo store in Benelux launches in Eindhoven

VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The first Nintendo store in the Benelux has opened right here in the Netherlands. Located in the Heuvel shopping centre in Eindhoven, Dutch residents can get their hands on a variety of products, from consoles to collectables from their favourite Nintendo games.

On November 8, the first Nintendo store in the Netherlands and the Benelux region opened in Eindhoven, reports indebuurt. It may not be a megastore like the ones in New York or Tokyo, but the little shop found inside the Intertoys XL of the Heuvel Galerie has everything a Nintendo fan could want.

Store visitors can find games like Mario Kart World, Animal Crossing and Donkey Kong Bananza, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2 console and accessories. There are also plush toys of gamers' favourite characters, from Mario himself to Link from The Legend of Zelda

Europe gains another physical Nintendo store  

Nintendo’s first physical store in Europe opened in the German town of Ulm, near Stuttgart, earlier this year and now the Netherlands has joined the list. The only other time that there was a physical location in the Dutch lowlands was when Nintendo had a pop-up shop at the Heroes Dutch Comic Con

“The location of this branch is interesting, but the fact that many internationals live in Eindhoven also determined our choice,” an Intertoys spokesperson told Eindhoven News. “Nintendo expects many of those internationals to be enthusiastic.”

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

