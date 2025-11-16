First Nintendo store in Benelux launches in Eindhoven

The first Nintendo store in the Benelux has opened right here in the Netherlands. Located in the Heuvel shopping centre in Eindhoven, Dutch residents can get their hands on a variety of products, from consoles to collectables from their favourite Nintendo games.

The Netherlands’ first Nintendo store opens in Eindhoven

On November 8, the first Nintendo store in the Netherlands and the Benelux region opened in Eindhoven, reports indebuurt. It may not be a megastore like the ones in New York or Tokyo, but the little shop found inside the Intertoys XL of the Heuvel Galerie has everything a Nintendo fan could want.

Store visitors can find games like Mario Kart World, Animal Crossing and Donkey Kong Bananza, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2 console and accessories. There are also plush toys of gamers' favourite characters, from Mario himself to Link from The Legend of Zelda.

Europe gains another physical Nintendo store

Nintendo’s first physical store in Europe opened in the German town of Ulm, near Stuttgart, earlier this year and now the Netherlands has joined the list. The only other time that there was a physical location in the Dutch lowlands was when Nintendo had a pop-up shop at the Heroes Dutch Comic Con.