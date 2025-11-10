Home
Heroes Dutch Comic Con

Jaarbeurs, Jaarbeursplein 15, 3521 AM Utrecht
From 36 euros

Get your character costume ready because the biggest Comic Con of the Netherlands is taking place in Utrecht.  From the Dealer Hall to the Experience Hall, Entertainment Hall and the Gaming Area, it will be an exciting event..

Let your imagination run wild

Are you a comic book fan? An avid manga-lover? A gamer? Or are you a big follower of movies, series and board games? Heroes Dutch Comic Con has everything for you to set your sights on and let your imagination run wild.

Discover the exciting Dutch Comic Con programme. There are plenty of workshops and lectures that can lend insights into your favourite fandom.

Get dressed up

While you can of course turn up in jeans and a t-shirt, cosplay is a huge part of Heroes Dutch Comic Con. For those who really think their costume is the bee's knees, you can participate in the Cosplay Contest and show off your skills to perhaps win cool prizes. For those who are perhaps a little less competitive, the Cosplay Catwalk gives everyone a chance to get up on stage and show off the results of their hard costuming work.

There are also fan-organised cosplay meet-ups during the weekend, for characters from the same shows to get together, take group photos and make new friends!

Plan your visit

Dutch Comic Con runs from 10am until 6pm on both days. The event's location is the Jaarbeurs, opposite Utrecht Central station, making it easily accessible by public transport, even from other Dutch cities

There are so many intriguing events on the programme which have not been announced yet, to keep you guessing. In the meantime, browse the info on the Dutch Comic Con website, book your tickets and start preparing your costume!

