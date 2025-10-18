New fast cycle routes to make Brainport region in Eindhoven more accessible
The construction of three fast cycle routes has begun in North Brabant to connect Eindhoven, Oirschot and Son and make the Brainport region more accessible by bicycle.
Several new cycle routes are being constructed as part of a plan to make the Brainport region more accessible. Construction of three routes in Best launched on October 8: two fast and safe cycle routes to Eindhoven and a connection along the Wilhelmina Canal to Oirschot and Son.
"We're starting construction on the F2 on Bosseweg," Alderman Jan Willem Slijper of the municipality of Best announced in a provincial press release. More work will also be done on other parts of the F2 and F58 routes in the coming months. Later plans also include the Green Corridor (Eindhoven-Oirschot) and Hovenring-De Run (Veldhoven).
Alderman Robert Strijk of the municipality of Eindhoven also announced that the Commuter Route will be completed in 2026. "That's the connection between the Breeven industrial estates in Best and GDC Acht in Eindhoven. And we're starting construction on sections of the F2 motorway in Eindhoven's territory. Soon, you'll be able to cycle from Best via the Achtse Barrier to the centre of Eindhoven."
Safer and quicker routes for cyclists in Brabant
Considered the largest investment in cycle highways, more cycle routes are expected to emerge throughout the Dutch province of Brabant as a network of fast cycle routes is developed. These routes will be “comfortable, wide and safe cycle paths that allow you to cycle from A to B with minimal obstacles”, with the aim of encouraging more cycling among residents as an alternative to driving.
“Brabant is a cycling province par excellence,” said Provincial Executive Member Stijn Smeulders (Mobility). “Our cities are relatively close together, at distances that are certainly manageable with an electric bike. Especially in the rapidly growing Brainport region, it's therefore important that we offer cycling as an attractive alternative to the car. That's what we're doing with these routes."