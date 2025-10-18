New fast cycle routes to make Brainport region in Eindhoven more accessible

The construction of three fast cycle routes has begun in North Brabant to connect Eindhoven, Oirschot and Son and make the Brainport region more accessible by bicycle.

Construction begins on new cycle routes to Eindhoven

Several new cycle routes are being constructed as part of a plan to make the Brainport region more accessible. Construction of three routes in Best launched on October 8: two fast and safe cycle routes to Eindhoven and a connection along the Wilhelmina Canal to Oirschot and Son.

"We're starting construction on the F2 on Bosseweg," Alderman Jan Willem Slijper of the municipality of Best announced in a provincial press release. More work will also be done on other parts of the F2 and F58 routes in the coming months. Later plans also include the Green Corridor (Eindhoven-Oirschot) and Hovenring-De Run (Veldhoven).

Alderman Robert Strijk of the municipality of Eindhoven also announced that the Commuter Route will be completed in 2026. "That's the connection between the Breeven industrial estates in Best and GDC Acht in Eindhoven. And we're starting construction on sections of the F2 motorway in Eindhoven's territory. Soon, you'll be able to cycle from Best via the Achtse Barrier to the centre of Eindhoven."