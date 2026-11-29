Amsterdam to host free Christmas markets, gift swaps and workshops
See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results
Add IamExpat to Google News
Christmas cheer doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. This festive season, Amsterdam is encouraging residents to spend less and celebrate more with a range of free activities, gift exchanges, creative workshops and sustainable alternatives to Christmas shopping.
Amsterdam encourages residents to rethink Christmas shopping
In a recent announcement, the Municipality of Amsterdam highlighted a range of initiatives taking place across the city throughout the festive season, encouraging residents to exchange, repair and reuse items rather than buy new ones.
One of the more unusual initiatives is an alternative department store, W(aarde)huis, opening on December 9 in Amsterdam Oost. Rather than filling their shopping baskets with new products, visitors will be able to exchange belongings, repair items and get creative in workshops.
Among the activities on offer are a make-your-own ugly Christmas jumper workshop, toy and clothing swaps and tips on preparing a waste-free Christmas dinner. The initiative will continue throughout December, with activities ranging from candle-making to Christmas biscuit exchanges.
Free festive activities across Amsterdam this December
Those looking for a new festive outfit without spending a penny can head to the winter clothing exchange in Amsterdam Noord on December 12. The event will also feature a toy swap, clothing repairs and creative activities for children.
On December 13, The Blue Marble will host a sustainable Christmas market at Waterlooplein, where visitors can decorate their own Christmas baubles, exchange gifts, enjoy live jazz and make festive mocktails. All activities are free of charge.
Still looking for last-minute Christmas presents? A temporary giveaway shop will open in Amsterdam West on December 19 and 20, offering everything from clothing and glassware to Christmas decorations for free. Visitors can also enjoy a cup of hot chocolate while browsing.
The full programme of sustainable festive activities in Amsterdam is available on the website of the municipality.
Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.
Editor at IamExpat Media