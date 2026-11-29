Christmas cheer doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. This festive season, Amsterdam is encouraging residents to spend less and celebrate more with a range of free activities, gift exchanges, creative workshops and sustainable alternatives to Christmas shopping.

Amsterdam encourages residents to rethink Christmas shopping

In a recent announcement, the Municipality of Amsterdam highlighted a range of initiatives taking place across the city throughout the festive season, encouraging residents to exchange, repair and reuse items rather than buy new ones.

One of the more unusual initiatives is an alternative department store, W(aarde)huis, opening on December 9 in Amsterdam Oost. Rather than filling their shopping baskets with new products, visitors will be able to exchange belongings, repair items and get creative in workshops.

Among the activities on offer are a make-your-own ugly Christmas jumper workshop, toy and clothing swaps and tips on preparing a waste-free Christmas dinner. The initiative will continue throughout December, with activities ranging from candle-making to Christmas biscuit exchanges.