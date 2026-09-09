40% of young adults in the Netherlands smoke or vape, survey reveals

While non-alcoholic beverages are becoming increasingly popular and figures suggest younger generations are choosing to drink less, the reality is proving different when it comes to smoking and vaping in the Netherlands.

Smoking and vaping rates in the Netherlands by age group

A recent survey by financial comparison platform Independer in partnership with Q&A has revealed that 40 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds in the Netherlands smoke or vape. Furthermore, 33 percent of these young adults said they were tempted to smoke or vape after watching videos on social media.

Young adults in the Netherlands now smoke or vape more than any other age group. For 30- to 44-year-olds the rate is 30 percent, for 45- to 59-year-olds it is 17 percent and it is lowest among people aged over 60 at 10 percent. These young adults are “supposed to become the smoke-free generation”, states the Independer study report.

Social media drives youth vaping and cigarette sales

When the 2.000 survey participants who use social media were asked about their habits, 62 percent said they “occasionally see videos that encourage unhealthy lifestyle behaviour.” When it came to 18- to 29-year-olds, the figure increased to 73 percent.