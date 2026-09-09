40% of young adults in the Netherlands smoke or vape, survey reveals
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While non-alcoholic beverages are becoming increasingly popular and figures suggest younger generations are choosing to drink less, the reality is proving different when it comes to smoking and vaping in the Netherlands.
Smoking and vaping rates in the Netherlands by age group
A recent survey by financial comparison platform Independer in partnership with Q&A has revealed that 40 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds in the Netherlands smoke or vape. Furthermore, 33 percent of these young adults said they were tempted to smoke or vape after watching videos on social media.
Young adults in the Netherlands now smoke or vape more than any other age group. For 30- to 44-year-olds the rate is 30 percent, for 45- to 59-year-olds it is 17 percent and it is lowest among people aged over 60 at 10 percent. These young adults are “supposed to become the smoke-free generation”, states the Independer study report.
Social media drives youth vaping and cigarette sales
When the 2.000 survey participants who use social media were asked about their habits, 62 percent said they “occasionally see videos that encourage unhealthy lifestyle behaviour.” When it came to 18- to 29-year-olds, the figure increased to 73 percent.
“The fact that one in three young viewers is tempted” to smoke or vape proves that this kind of content on social media is “not harmless”, explained health insurance expert Bas Knopperts. “Vaping is often presented online in a lighthearted or appealing way, while almost all vapes contain nicotine and nicotine is highly addictive. There are even studies stating that vaping is more addictive than smoking traditional cigarettes,” Knopperts continued.
Not only are young users increasingly influenced by online smoking and vaping videos, but many even buy cigarettes or vapes on social media, 28 percent according to the survey. The Independer summary explained that this is “striking” because selling tobacco products remotely has been banned since 2023.
Rise of snus and nicotine pouches among Dutch youth
Research by EenVandaag, the Dutch current affairs programme, adds another element to the discussion. Rather than smoking or vaping, many young adults are turning to snus, a small nicotine pouch placed beneath the upper lip. According to their study, one in three young people “knows at least one snus user.”
“I don’t even find it strange anymore,” commented one of the survey's 2.000 participants. Around 11 percent of young people think snus use is becoming increasingly normal. Furthermore, around 8 percent of survey respondents had tried snus or nicotine pouches.
“Snus users started using it out of curiosity, to feel a kick, to relax, or because people around them use it,” explained EenVandaag, adding that it is increasingly seen as a replacement for smoking or vaping.
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Editor at IamExpat Media