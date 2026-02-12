Heineken to cut 6.000 jobs amid declining beer sales

The well-known Dutch brewer Heineken has announced plans to cut 5.000 to 6.000 jobs worldwide over the next two years. With declining beer sales, the company is implementing layoffs to reduce costs.

Thousands of layoffs at Heineken to reduce costs

In Heineken’s report of its 2025 figures, the Dutch brewer announced that it aims to increase productivity and reduce costs by eliminating thousands of jobs. With 87.000 employees worldwide, the company plans to cut between 5.000 and 6.000 jobs in the next two years.

According to NOS, the beer giant plans to digitise supply processes in breweries, use more artificial intelligence (AI) for marketing, cut non-profitable divisions and close several breweries, though it is unknown which ones. These plans should save Heineken up to 500 million euros per year.

Lower beer sales spell trouble for Heineken

Based on annual figures, Heineken saw beer sales drop by 1,2 percent in 2025 to 281,6 million hectolitres, mostly seen in its largest markets in Europe, North America and South America. The company generated revenues of around 34,4 billion euros with a net profit of 1,9 billion euros, reports AD.