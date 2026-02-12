Home
Heineken to cut 6.000 jobs amid declining beer sales

6428W Digital Art / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The well-known Dutch brewer Heineken has announced plans to cut 5.000 to 6.000 jobs worldwide over the next two years. With declining beer sales, the company is implementing layoffs to reduce costs.

Thousands of layoffs at Heineken to reduce costs

In Heineken’s report of its 2025 figures, the Dutch brewer announced that it aims to increase productivity and reduce costs by eliminating thousands of jobs. With 87.000 employees worldwide, the company plans to cut between 5.000 and 6.000 jobs in the next two years.

According to NOS, the beer giant plans to digitise supply processes in breweries, use more artificial intelligence (AI) for marketing, cut non-profitable divisions and close several breweries, though it is unknown which ones. These plans should save Heineken up to 500 million euros per year.

Lower beer sales spell trouble for Heineken

Based on annual figures, Heineken saw beer sales drop by 1,2 percent in 2025 to 281,6 million hectolitres, mostly seen in its largest markets in Europe, North America and South America. The company generated revenues of around 34,4 billion euros with a net profit of 1,9 billion euros, reports AD.

Heineken attributes the decline in beer sales to global economic uncertainty and expects a recovery when this calms down. However, non-alcoholic beer and other beverages are becoming more popular as more people, especially younger generations, decide not to drink alcohol and frequent coffee bars more often. 

This is not the first time the Dutch company has cut jobs. Just last year, Heineken revealed that a major reorganisation at its headquarters in Amsterdam would result in the loss of some 400 of the 3.700 jobs in the Netherlands

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

