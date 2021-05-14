Home
Win a year's worth of language lessons at The Language Academy

Competition closed

IamExpat, in collaboration with The Language Academy, is offering one lucky winner a FREE online language course of their choice!

To participate, let us know which Dutch post-COVID social activity tops your want-to-do list and why. 

Now is the right time to learn Dutch or to brush up your Dutch. A number of coronavirus restrictions were lifted in the past weeks and more are to follow. Make sure that next time you meet with your Dutch friends or family you are able to join in the conversation and show off your new vocabulary!

You could be a lucky winner

  • The winner will receive one year of access to an online course of their choice.
  • Courses are currently available in Dutch, English, Spanish, French, Italian and German.
  • To participate, complete and submit the form below before May 31.
  • The winner will be announced on the closing date.

The Language Academy Amsterdam

Special offer for all participants

All participants in this competition will receive a 30 percent discount when registering for an online course. You will receive an email with the discount code once the competition has ended.

About The Language Academy

The Language Academy offers complete online courses in Dutch, English, Spanish, French, Italian and German. All courses are developed by language experts at UvA Talen, the academic language centre at the University of Amsterdam. As such, the online courses are comprehensive, including modules in speaking, listening, reading and writing, and combine academic quality with a quick learning curve.

The online platform is expanding quickly with new languages, from beginner to advanced levels. Different course packages are available, so there’s always a programme that suits your needs.

Find out more on the Language Academy website, and don't forget to like The Language Academy on Facebook and YouTube!

Try the free demo now!

UvA Talen language academy competition Amsterdam

