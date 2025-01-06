Win VIP tickets to Vivaldi's Four Seasons
Win VIP tickets to Vivaldi's Four Seasons
IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to Vivaldi's Four Seasons, performed by the Bach Orchestra and Choir of the Netherlands.
Which concert?
Vivaldi's Four Seasons (January 17 - June 14, 2025)
Where?
The concerts take place in a selection of the most renowned venues in the Netherlands including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in The Hague, Hieronymus Bosch Arts Centre in Den Bosch, AFAS Theatre in Leusden, Martinikerk in Groningen and more.
Number of pairs of tickets available for each concert
There are two pairs of VIP tickets on offer. You can also find out more about these performances on the Beleefklassiek website.
About the concert
Here is the full concert programme for the evening, which consists not only of The Four Seasons by Vivaldi, but some other beautiful Italian works as well:
- Spring from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi
- Summer from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi
- Autumn from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi
- Winter from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi
- Ostro Picta, Armata Spina - A. Vivaldi
- Aria voor Rosane - Addio caro! - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi
- Aria for Rosane - Con più diletto - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi
- Aria for Rosane - Amato ben tu sei - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi
- Aria for Rosane - Con sento, e cento baci - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi
- Sposa son disprezzata - RV 703 - A. Vivaldi
Performance dates 2024
When you enter the giveaway, let us know the date and venue of your choice. Here's an overview of the concert dates:
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Friday, January 17, 2025, 7pm*
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, January 18, 2025, 3.15pm*
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, January 18, 2025, 7pm*
- Alkmaar, Grote Kerk, Friday, May 9, 2025, 7.30pm
- Den Haag, Grote Kerk, Sunday, May 11, 2025, 1.30pm
- Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Thursday, May 15, 2025, 7.30pm
- Leiden, Hooglandse Kerk, Saturday, May 17, 2025, 1.30pm
- Eindhoven, Catharinakerk, Sunday, May 18, 2025, 1.30pm
- Amsterdam, Concertgebouw, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, 7.30pm
- Apeldoorn, Grote Kerk, Friday, May 23, 2025, 7.30pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Saturday, May 24, 2025, 1.30pm
- Zwolle, Academiehuis, Sunday, May 25, 2025, 1.30pm
- Den Bosch, Jheronimus Bosch Art Center, Friday, May 30, 2025, 7.30pm
- Groningen, Martinikerk, Saturday, May 31, 2025, 1.30pm
- Nijmegen, Stevenskerk, Sunday, June 1, 2025, 1.30pm
- Elburg, Kloostertuin, Saturday, June 14, 2025, 3.15pm**
- Elburg, Kloostertuin, Saturday, June 14, 2025, 7pm**
* Free masterclass before the concert
** Open-air concert
Discount for participants
If you're not one of the lucky winners, you can still take advantage of a big discount when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!
Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website using the code EXPAT to get this great discount. Reserve your tickets now!
Prices shown are excluding the 6,95-euro service costs and surtax of 5 euros for concerts at the AFAS Theatre and the Concertgebouw.
