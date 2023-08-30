Win VIP tickets to Bach's St. Matthew Passion in The Hague

IamExpat is offering two pairs of VIP tickets to Bach's St. Matthew Passion in Grote Kerk, The Hague, on Friday, April 10, at 7pm.

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

Enter for a chance to hear them for free

Where: Grote Kerk, Rond de Grote Kerk 12, 2513 AM The Hague

When: Friday, April 10, at 7pm

Number of pairs of tickets available: 2

Find out more about this performance on the Beleefklassiek website.

About the performance

In the Netherlands, the St. Matthew Passion is the most frequently performed classical musical work in the period before Easter. It is regarded by musicians, scholars and classical music fans alike as one of the true gems of classical music, composed by the great Johann Sebastian Bach.

As well as the performance in The Hague, it is being performed more than 30 times in some of the most prestigious venues in the country by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands, conducted by Baroque music specialist Pieter Jan Leusink.