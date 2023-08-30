Home
Win VIP tickets to Bach's St. Matthew Passion in The Hague

Competition closed

IamExpat is offering two pairs of VIP tickets to Bach's St. Matthew Passion in Grote Kerk, The Hague, on Friday, April 10, at 7pm.

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

Enter for a chance to hear them for free

  • Where: Grote Kerk, Rond de Grote Kerk 12, 2513 AM The Hague
  • When: Friday, April 10, at 7pm
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
  • Find out more about this performance on the Beleefklassiek website.

About the performance

In the Netherlands, the St. Matthew Passion is the most frequently performed classical musical work in the period before Easter. It is regarded by musicians, scholars and classical music fans alike as one of the true gems of classical music, composed by the great Johann Sebastian Bach.

As well as the performance in The Hague, it is being performed more than 30 times in some of the most prestigious venues in the country by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands, conducted by Baroque music specialist Pieter Jan Leusink.

Bach Orchestra and Choir Beleefklassiek

The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands

Dutch conductor Pieter Jan Leusink has directed this J.S. Bach masterpiece more than 400 times. These years of experience are evident during the dynamic concerts with The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands, in which the orchestra plays on authentic instruments from the Baroque period.

It's the most frequently performed classical musical work in the pre-Easter period. Enter to win tickets!

The singers, which are carefully selected to blend with the orchestra, possess unique sounds, and the combination of the transparent sound and the flexible voices has already resulted in excellent reviews in Dutch newspapers. 

Outstanding soloists

The St. Matthew Passion musicians and soloists are: Robert Luts, Evangelist; Henk van Heijnsbergen, Christus; Olga Zinovieva, soprano; Bethany Shepard, soprano; Annette Stallinga, alto; Martinus Leusink, tenor; Thilo Dahlmann, bass; Jasper Schweppe, bass; Pieter Jan Leusink, conductor, and The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands.

Discount for IamExpat readers

If you're not one of the winners, you can still get a 50% discount via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances of St. Matthew Passion cost 72,50 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 36,25 euros. Use the code EXPAT to get this great discount.

After the closing date has passed, make sure to check your junk / spam email folder in case you are a winner and our email has ended up there!

