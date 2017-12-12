Win two double tickets for the World Press Photo Exhibition

Home
Closing Date:

IamExpat offers two double tickets for the World Press Photo Exhibition.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us who is your favourite photographer.

About the exhibition

The annual World Press Photo Exhibition showcases the winners of the world's largest photojournalism contest and takes place in many locations around the world.

Organised as an appreciation of creativity in photojournalism and as a platform for developments relating to the industry, the World Press Photo Exhibition aims to encourage and stimulate the work of press photographers across the globe.

This year, the winning images have been selected from 101.254 photos submitted from 5.247 photographers representing 124 countries.

Details

  • Venue: Oude Kerk
  • Address: Oudekerksplein 23, Amsterdam
  • Date: Ongoing until June 17
  Date: Ongoing until June 17

Photo by: Yasuyoshi Chiba, Japan, Agence France-Presse.
Aftermath of the tsunami, Japan, March-April.

Thumb photo by: Samuel Aranda, Spain, for The New York Times.
A woman holds her wounded son in her arms during protests against president Saleh, Sanaa, Yemen, 15 October.

world press photo exhibition 2012
Photo by: Yuri Kozyrev, Russia
Noor Images for Time, Rebels in Ras Lanuf, Libya, 11 March.

