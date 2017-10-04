Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win two double tickets to The Wonderful World of Ordinary People film festival

Win two double tickets to The Wonderful World of Ordinary People film festival

Win two double tickets to The Wonderful World of Ordinary People film festival

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers two double tickets to a Ken Loach movie of your choice during "The Wonderful World of Ordinary People" film festival in The Hague! 

To participate, leave a comment below telling us which film you'd like to attend and why you'd like to win! 

Details 
 City: The Hague 
 Date: 28 November - 18 December 
 Time: Various times
 Venue: Filmhuis Den Haag | Spui 191, 2511 BN 
 Participants will be able to choose which film they want to attend from the full programme line-up found here.

Thumb photo by Flickr user Kamel Cabrera.

Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected! 

Ken Loach Film Festival

The Wonderful World of Ordinary People

Organised by Filmhuis Den Haag, this extensive festival showcases the most significant films made by celebrated British director Ken Loach.

The festival, entitled The Wonderful World of Ordinary People, will run for three weeks and showcase a huge repertoire of Loach's inspiring films.

Engaging audiences on a variety of political and social issues, this programme gives visitors a chance to see Loach's films and offers a context in which to better understand their contemporary relevance.

Programme highlights

› The Spirit of '45
› Ladybird Ladybird
› My Name is Joe
› The Wind That Shakes The Barley
And many more!
 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.