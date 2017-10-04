Win two double tickets to The Wonderful World of Ordinary People film festival
IamExpat offers two double tickets to a Ken Loach movie of your choice during "The Wonderful World of Ordinary People" film festival in The Hague!
To participate, leave a comment below telling us which film you'd like to attend and why you'd like to win!
Details
› City: The Hague
› Date: 28 November - 18 December
› Time: Various times
› Venue: Filmhuis Den Haag | Spui 191, 2511 BN
› Participants will be able to choose which film they want to attend from the full programme line-up found here.
Thumb photo by Flickr user Kamel Cabrera.
The Wonderful World of Ordinary People
Organised by Filmhuis Den Haag, this extensive festival showcases the most significant films made by celebrated British director Ken Loach.
The festival, entitled The Wonderful World of Ordinary People, will run for three weeks and showcase a huge repertoire of Loach's inspiring films.
Engaging audiences on a variety of political and social issues, this programme gives visitors a chance to see Loach's films and offers a context in which to better understand their contemporary relevance.
Programme highlights
› The Spirit of '45
› Ladybird Ladybird
› My Name is Joe
› The Wind That Shakes The Barley
› And many more!