Win two double tickets for the Josh Ritter concert in Amsterdam

IamExpat offers two double tickets for the Josh Ritter concert in Amsterdam!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you'd like to attend!

Details

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2013

Time: 7.30pm

Location: Paradiso, Weteringschans 6-8

For more information, click here

About Josh Ritter

Known for his distinctive Americana sound, singer-songwriter Josh Ritter performs and records music mixing country, rock and folk together with The Royal City Band. Josh Ritter’s first, self titled album was released in 1999 and he has previously been named one of the "100 greatest living songwriters" by "Paste" magazine.

Check out his new album, "The Beast In Its Tracks" here! Please note: The ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!