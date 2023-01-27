Home
Win two double tickets for 'Husbands' theatre performance

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers two double tickets for the "Husbands" theatre performance by Toneelgroep Amsterdam!

To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend. Also, mention which performance (April 19 or May 10) you would like to attend. The winner of the double ticket for April 19 performance will be announced on April 17.

Details

  • Venue: Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam
  • Address: Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT, Amsterdam
  • Date: April 19 and May 10
  • More information for the performance on April 19 here and for the performance on May 10 here.

About the performance

"Husbands" is an English-surtitled theatre production by Toneelgroep Amsterdam, based on John Cassavetes’ film. Directed by Ivo van Hove, "Husbands" tells the story of men in menopause; men who are desperate to rekindle their youth in a weekend of drinking, gambling and women.

