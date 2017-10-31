Win two double tickets to HORROR by Jakop Ahlbom

The worldwide hit play HORROR by Jakop Ahlbom is back in Amsterdam for just a few days, and IamExpat is offering two first rank double tickets!

Details

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 7.30pm

Location: Delamar Theater, Amsterdam

Tickets usually cost 27,50 per single, full price

Find more information about HORROR here.

HORROR: a thriller brought to life

The successful creation from theatre maker Jakop Ahlbom, HORROR centres on the tragic history of a single family. All have mysteriously disappeared, but the youngest sibling remains. When the girl returns to her old family house, she is confronted by her own repressed memories and the gruesome truth is revealed to both her and the audience.

Drawing upon classics of the genre, HORROR successfully manages to incorporate the feelings of suspense and thrills seen in the world of cinema. Shocking effects, elaborate make-up and startling set elements contribute to a real-time horror performance with all the fear and angst found in classics like The Shining, The Ring and The Exorcist.