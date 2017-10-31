Win two double tickets to HORROR by Jakop Ahlbom
The worldwide hit play HORROR by Jakop Ahlbom is back in Amsterdam for just a few days, and IamExpat is offering two first rank double tickets!
To participate, fill in the form and say why you’d like to see the performance!
Details
- Date: Wednesday, September 28, 7.30pm
- Location: Delamar Theater, Amsterdam
- Tickets usually cost 27,50 per single, full price
- Find more information about HORROR here.
HORROR: a thriller brought to life
The successful creation from theatre maker Jakop Ahlbom, HORROR centres on the tragic history of a single family. All have mysteriously disappeared, but the youngest sibling remains. When the girl returns to her old family house, she is confronted by her own repressed memories and the gruesome truth is revealed to both her and the audience.
Drawing upon classics of the genre, HORROR successfully manages to incorporate the feelings of suspense and thrills seen in the world of cinema. Shocking effects, elaborate make-up and startling set elements contribute to a real-time horror performance with all the fear and angst found in classics like The Shining, The Ring and The Exorcist.
Jakop Ahlbom's distinct brand of theatre
Marked by the use of interactive set elements, highly physical acting and an interdisciplinary mix of mime, dance, illusion and slapstick, Jakop Ahlbom is able to tell narratives that engage audiences through a unique visual language.
HORROR is a theatrical take on the films that have inspired the director since he was young. In combination with a strong plot, Ahlbom's theatre style works incredibly well in building suspense and capturing the intense emotions in the production.
Special 30 percent discount for IamExpat readers
Want to go no matter what? Then buy your tickets now with this special offer: All the readers of IamExpat will get a 30 percent discount with promotional code: "expat". This discount will also be for the other dates that Horror is playing: Thursday and Friday, September 29 and 30, and Saturday, October 1.
Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!
All images by Sanne Peper
Courtesy of Alles voor de Kunsten