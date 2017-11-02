Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win two double tickets to Festival Mundial

Win two double tickets to Festival Mundial

Win two double tickets to Festival Mundial

Closing Date:

IamExpat is offering three double tickets to Festival Mundial!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend.

  • City: Spoorzone, Tilburg
  • Date: June 25-26
  • Tickets are worth 37,50 each
  • Find more information here.

80 world music acts

Festival Mundial is an annual music festival that features over 80 acts from all around the world. It mainly focuses on worldly music and has an intimate, accessible feel with a generally experimental programme.

Performers from all over the world gather on 10 different stages to mix their culture with over 80 musical acts, constantly surprising festival-goers with new sights and sounds. The festival also offers theatre, dance and children’s activities. A large number of food trucks will be present to make sure you can find anything from chocolate Chai cake to Spanish sausage.

Feelgood Market

Festival Mundial will feature a significant market section, organised by the Feelgood Market. The Feelgood Market brims with design, fashion, local products, vintage, jewelry, lifestyle, toys, organic food and beautiful original creations by inspired designers and tradespeople.

Education at Festival Mundial

Festival Mundial is not only an extreme amount of fun, but it also aims to educate. The various music styles and cultures that present themselves enrich and expand horizons, allowing the audience to discover new things. But that's not all! The festival also promotes bettering the environment and aims to become completely garbage-free.

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the day after the closing date. Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!


YouTube video by Festival Mundial

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.