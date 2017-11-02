Win two double tickets to Festival Mundial

IamExpat is offering three double tickets to Festival Mundial!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend.

City: Spoorzone, Tilburg

Date: June 25-26

Tickets are worth 37,50 each

Find more information here.

80 world music acts

Festival Mundial is an annual music festival that features over 80 acts from all around the world. It mainly focuses on worldly music and has an intimate, accessible feel with a generally experimental programme.

Performers from all over the world gather on 10 different stages to mix their culture with over 80 musical acts, constantly surprising festival-goers with new sights and sounds. The festival also offers theatre, dance and children’s activities. A large number of food trucks will be present to make sure you can find anything from chocolate Chai cake to Spanish sausage.