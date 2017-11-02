Win two double tickets to Festival Mundial
IamExpat is offering three double tickets to Festival Mundial!
To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend.
- City: Spoorzone, Tilburg
- Date: June 25-26
- Tickets are worth 37,50 each
80 world music acts
Festival Mundial is an annual music festival that features over 80 acts from all around the world. It mainly focuses on worldly music and has an intimate, accessible feel with a generally experimental programme.
Performers from all over the world gather on 10 different stages to mix their culture with over 80 musical acts, constantly surprising festival-goers with new sights and sounds. The festival also offers theatre, dance and children’s activities. A large number of food trucks will be present to make sure you can find anything from chocolate Chai cake to Spanish sausage.
Feelgood Market
Festival Mundial will feature a significant market section, organised by the Feelgood Market. The Feelgood Market brims with design, fashion, local products, vintage, jewelry, lifestyle, toys, organic food and beautiful original creations by inspired designers and tradespeople.
Education at Festival Mundial
Festival Mundial is not only an extreme amount of fun, but it also aims to educate. The various music styles and cultures that present themselves enrich and expand horizons, allowing the audience to discover new things. But that's not all! The festival also promotes bettering the environment and aims to become completely garbage-free.
Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the day after the closing date. Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!
YouTube video by Festival Mundial