Win tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2021

What: Free entry to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2021

Free entry to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2021 Where: De Nieuwe Kerk, Dam Square, 1012 NL Amsterdam

De Nieuwe Kerk, Dam Square, 1012 NL Amsterdam When: until August 29

until August 29 How many pairs of tickets available: Two

Two Find out more about the exhibition on the World Press Photo website

The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2021 at De Nieuwe Kerk

The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2021, showcasing the major annual international press photo competition results, is displayed at De Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam every year. Over 150 award-winning images and videos can be seen, including the World Press Photo of the Year and the World Press Photo Story of the Year, as well as many impressive photos in the categories News, Portraits, Sports, Nature and Environment, and the winning productions of the 2021 Digital Storytelling Contest.

In an unprecedented year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice protests around the globe, the 2021 Contests winners share a diversity of interpretations and perspectives to these and other urgent issues such as the climate crisis, LGBTQ+ rights, and territorial conflicts.