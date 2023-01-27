Win tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2021
World Press Photo Exhibition 2021
The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2021 at De Nieuwe Kerk
The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2021, showcasing the major annual international press photo competition results, is displayed at De Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam every year. Over 150 award-winning images and videos can be seen, including the World Press Photo of the Year and the World Press Photo Story of the Year, as well as many impressive photos in the categories News, Portraits, Sports, Nature and Environment, and the winning productions of the 2021 Digital Storytelling Contest.
In an unprecedented year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice protests around the globe, the 2021 Contests winners share a diversity of interpretations and perspectives to these and other urgent issues such as the climate crisis, LGBTQ+ rights, and territorial conflicts.
Photo: Emancipation Memorial Debate by Evelyn Hockstein, for The Washington Post, World Press Photo of the Year nominee in 2021.
Experience these individual stories at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2021, currently on display in De Nieuwe Kerk until August 29, 2021.
This year, the winners were selected by an independent jury out of 4.315 photographers from 130 countries, who in total entered 74.470 images.
The Exhibition 2021 in Amsterdam also showcases the awarded productions of the 11th annual Digital Storytelling Contest. Safety measures following recommendations from the Dutch health authorities are in place at the exhibition venue.
Photo: From One Way to Fight Climate Change: Make Your Own Glaciers by Ciril Jazbec, for National Geographic, awarded 2nd prize in the Environment, stories category of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest.
Thumb photo: New Life by Jaime Culebras, awarded 3rd prize in the Nature, singles category of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest.