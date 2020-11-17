Win Tickets to World Cinema Amsterdam

IamExpat is offering two pairs of free tickets to World Cinema Amsterdam. To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be in luck

Two lucky winners could win one pair of tickets each, to either the Brazilian film Liquid Truth or the Mexican film I Dream in Another Language. Both films are screened in their original languages and have English subtitles.

Liquid Truth

Where: Rialto, Ceintuurbaan 338, 1072 GN Amsterdam

When: Wednesday August 22 at 7.15pm

Number of pairs of tickets available: 1

Film: I Dream in Another Language

Where: Rialto, Ceintuurbaan 338, 1072 GN Amsterdam

When: Saturday August 25 at 6pm

Number of pairs of tickets available: 1

About Liquid Truth

Liquid Truth is a film about a popular swimming instructor who struggles with accusations by a pupil in the current climate of public shaming on social media. This film highlights the problems of accountability and the teacher-student relationship in the 21st century.

Directed by Brazilian director and publicist Carolina Jabor, who will be present at the festival, Liquid Truth is one of nine films specially selected for the World Cinema Amsterdam competition.