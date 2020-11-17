Home
Win Tickets to World Cinema Amsterdam

Competition closed

Congratulations!

This competition is now closed. Many thanks to all the participants!

The winners, who will each receive a pair of tickets to their indicated party, are:

Adnan Tayyeb

Belinda Bareiss

Congratulations to our winners! Please keep an eye on your email inbox for your tickets, or information on how to claim them.

IamExpat is offering two pairs of free tickets to World Cinema AmsterdamTo participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be in luck

Two lucky winners could win one pair of tickets each, to either the Brazilian film Liquid Truth or the Mexican film I Dream in Another Language. Both films are screened in their original languages and have English subtitles.

Liquid Truth

  • Where: Rialto, Ceintuurbaan 338, 1072 GN Amsterdam
  • When: Wednesday August 22 at 7.15pm 
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 1

Film: I Dream in Another Language

  • Where: Rialto, Ceintuurbaan 338, 1072 GN Amsterdam
  • When: Saturday August 25 at 6pm
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 1

About Liquid Truth

Liquid Truth is a film about a popular swimming instructor who struggles with accusations by a pupil in the current climate of public shaming on social media. This film highlights the problems of accountability and the teacher-student relationship in the 21st century.

Directed by Brazilian director and publicist Carolina Jabor, who will be present at the festival, Liquid Truth is one of nine films specially selected for the World Cinema Amsterdam competition. 

About I Dream in Another Language

In the film I Dream in Another Language, a linguist who is researching languages on the verge of extinction. He marvels as he finds people in a remote Mexican jungle speaking Zikril, which is said to be the language of all living creatures in the jungle, but there is a catch. This film is directed by the Mexican director Ernesto Contreras.

i-dream-in-another-language.jpg

World Cinema Amsterdam

World Cinema Amsterdam is an annual film festival, focusing on films from Latin America, the Caribbean Islands, Asia and Africa, based at the Rialto and De Balie cinemas from August 16-25. Attendees can enjoy some exciting exotic food between 6pm and 9pm each evening, provided by Caribbean Smile Catering, for just 10 euros a meal.

 

 

