Win tickets to West TAPT Festival Amsterdam

IamExpat is offering two pairs of free tickets to West TAPT Beer Festival in Amsterdam. Enter to win, and you and a friend could be going for free!

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be going for free. Enter to win!

Where: Rembrandtpark, Amsterdam

When: September 20-21, 2019

Pairs of tickets available: 2

Find out more about the event on the TAPT website

What to expect at TAPT

The concept is simple: lots of beer, tasty food, chilling on the grass, playing games, dancing, singing and enjoying the vibes with friends.

Drink line-up

There are many participating partners at the event. Festival-goers have the following beers to look forward to at TAPT: