Win tickets to TodaysArt Festival in The Hague
IamExpat is offering two pairs of free tickets to TodaysArt Festival in The Hague, which celebrates art, music and technology, showcasing the work of 200 artists from 25 countries, who present their creative vision and creations in striking new ways. This year introduces innovative AV shows and club nights, as well as a monumental exhibition on the theme of "Consciousness".
- Where: Electriciteitsfabriek, Theater aan het Spui and PAARD, The Hague
- When: September 19-22
Find out more about TodaysArt Festival
TodaysArt: A spectacle of trans-disciplinary creativity
This year’s festival is going to be a spectacle of trans-disciplinary creativity, bringing visitors into an art world made of lasers, moving objects, code, light and images, touching on our current relationship with technology. The cutting edge artworks and installations at this year's TodaysArt Festival programme are mind-blowing.
Here are some of them:
Multi-sensory art installations at Electriciteitsfabriek
Spanning the main hall of the Electriciteitsfabriek, the biggest turbine hall in the whole of the Netherlands is a massive exhibition of multi-sensory art installations on the theme of Consciousness. Artists include Matthew Schreiber, Raster, Refik Anadol, Memo Akten, Philip Beesley, Ralf Baecker and more.
AV shows
AV (audiovisual) shows present artists such as Aisha Devi featuring MFO, Tarik Barri + Lea Fabrikant, patten, Ryoichi Kurokawa, Byetone and more.
Club nights
PAARD, designed in 2003 by the iconic architect rem Koolhaas, is the prime entertainment venue in The Hague, which sets the scene for the TodaysArt club nights. Het Magazijn, an underground club located right next to PAARD, is a festival partner, with TodaysArt events running from 12am until the small hours.
Musical artists include Cosmox, Gian, Jelly, Jonas Palzer b2b Victor, Bamao Yende, Bendik Yiske and more. Check out the TodaysArt programme for more details.
