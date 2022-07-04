Home
Win tickets to TAPT Festival

Win tickets to TAPT Festival

Win tickets to TAPT Festival

Competition closed

IamExpat is offering 3x4 free tickets to TAPT Festival. Enter to win, and you and some friends could be going for free!

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there and in which city!

You could be going for free. Enter to win!

  • Where: Lange Voorhout, 2514 EC, The Hague
  • When: July 15-16, 2022
  • Tickets available: 3x4
  • Find out more about the event on the TAPT website

TAPT Festival

What to expect at TAPT

The idea is simple: lots of beer, tasty food, chilling on the grass, playing games, dancing, singing and enjoying the vibes with friends. The festival will host as many as 8 to 12 breweries, including names like Brouwerij 't IJ, Jopen and Gebrouwen by Vrouwen. 

For the fifth year in a row, the TAPT festival is making its way into everyone's agenda. After two successful editions this year in Leiden and Amsterdam East, cities like The Hague and Breda are still on the schedule. For the lucky visitors, this means: enjoying the best beers (and wines) with your friends, playing games, feasting on delicious food truck offerings and dancing to live DJs.

