Win tickets to Oost TAPT Festival Amsterdam
Competition closed
Congratulations!
The winners of the ticket competition are:
- Damir Ivankovic
- Robert Downes
IamExpat is offering two pairs of free tickets to Oost TAPT Beer Festival in Amsterdam. Enter to win, and you and a friend could be going for free!
- Where: Jaap Eden Ice Rink, Radioweg 64, 1098 NJ, Amsterdam
- When: May 18, 2019
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
- Find out more about the event on the TAPT website
What to expect at TAPT
The concept is simple: lots of beer, tasty food, chilling on the grass, playing games, dancing, singing and enjoying the vibes with friends.
Drink line-up
Festival-goers have the following beers to look forward to at TAPT:
- Brewdog
- Weihenstephaner
- Jopen
- De Molen
- Rock City
- De School
- Gebrouwen door Vrouwen
- De Eeuwige Jeugd
- Troost
- Heaps of Hops
- Two Chefs
- Bruut
- Lagunitas
- Brouwerij 't IJ
- Oedipus
- Homeland
- PALM
- Brothers in Law
- Lux
- UWE Cider & Ales
Food line-up
Beer tastes even better with the right food! Enjoy bites from Hieper de Pieper, Dos Chicas, Pop-up Booth, Meneer Smakers, Pasta Joe and Old Scuola.
Dancing line-up
To be announced... Keep an eye on the TAPT website for more information.
To-do line-up
Activities include the Jopen Silent Disco, Beerpong and more.
Good to know
TAPT is an event for adults aged 18 or older. TAPT Festival is a PIN ONLY event. Babies and dogs are unfortunately not allowed at TAPT.
