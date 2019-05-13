Home
Win tickets to Oost TAPT Festival Amsterdam

Win tickets to Oost TAPT Festival Amsterdam

Win tickets to Oost TAPT Festival Amsterdam

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners of the ticket competition are:

  • Damir Ivankovic
  • Robert Downes

IamExpat is offering two pairs of free tickets to Oost TAPT Beer Festival in Amsterdam. Enter to win, and you and a friend could be going for free!

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be going for free. Enter to win!

  • Where: Jaap Eden Ice Rink, Radioweg 64, 1098 NJ, Amsterdam
  • When: May 18, 2019
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
  • Find out more about the event on the TAPT website

What to expect at TAPT

The concept is simple: lots of beer, tasty food, chilling on the grass, playing games, dancing, singing and enjoying the vibes with friends.

Drink line-up

Festival-goers have the following beers to look forward to at TAPT: 

  • Brewdog
  • Weihenstephaner
  • Jopen
  • De Molen
  • Rock City
  • De School
  • Gebrouwen door Vrouwen
  • De Eeuwige Jeugd
  • Troost
  • Heaps of Hops
  • Two Chefs
  • Bruut
  • Lagunitas
  • Brouwerij 't IJ
  • Oedipus
  • Homeland
  • PALM
  • Brothers in Law
  • Lux
  • UWE Cider & Ales

Food line-up 

Beer tastes even better with the right food! Enjoy bites from Hieper de Pieper, Dos Chicas, Pop-up Booth, Meneer Smakers, Pasta Joe and Old Scuola.

Dancing line-up 

To be announced... Keep an eye on the TAPT website for more information.

To-do line-up 

Activities include the Jopen Silent Disco, Beerpong and more.

Good to know

TAPT is an event for adults aged 18 or older. TAPT Festival is a PIN ONLY event. Babies and dogs are unfortunately not allowed at TAPT.

Cheers!

oost-tapt-beer-festival.jpg

