Win tickets for IFFR Opening Night and After Party

IFFR 2025 competition details

City: Rotterdam

Location: TR Schouwburg Grote Zaal, de Doelen

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 8.15pm

Fabula

The 54th edition of IFFR opens with the crime comedy Fabula. Filmmaker Michiel ten Horn effortlessly blends crime, fantasy, folklore, and magical realism in a tale following a strung-out criminal from a family that for generations has been haunted by disaster. Determined to find out what caused it, our protagonist meets a series of colourful characters who slowly bring him closer to the explanation he's been searching for. The film is in Dutch and German, but has English subtitles so internationals need not be lost!