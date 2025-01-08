Home
Win tickets for IFFR Opening Night and After Party

Competition closed

Did you want to go to IFFR last year but missed it? Always wanted to go to a world premiere, but never had the chance? Or just want to boogie at the after-party? IamExpat is offering ONE pair of tickets for the IFFR opening night and after-party!

Take your chance and participate by leaving a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend this exclusive event!

IFFR 2025 competition details

  • City: Rotterdam
  • Location: TR Schouwburg Grote Zaal, de Doelen
  • Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 8.15pm 
  • More information here.

Fabula

The 54th edition of IFFR begins with a world premiere of the crime comedy Fabula, the festival's opening film.

Fabula IFFR 2025

The 54th edition of IFFR opens with the crime comedy Fabula. Filmmaker Michiel ten Horn effortlessly blends crime, fantasy, folklore, and magical realism in a tale following a strung-out criminal from a family that for generations has been haunted by disaster. Determined to find out what caused it, our protagonist meets a series of colourful characters who slowly bring him closer to the explanation he's been searching for. The film is in Dutch and German, but has English subtitles so internationals need not be lost! 

Twelve years after his debut film De ontmaagding van Eva van End (IFFR 2013), Michiel ten Horn returns to IFFR on Thursday, January 30. This year, the general public is warmly invited to the opening night party in "de Doelen" after the opening film Fabula. The evening promises to be vibrant, with live DJ acts and plenty of excitement to kick off the festival in style. Check here for more details.

IFFR 2025

IFFR is a leading international film festival with a year-round programme dedicated to supporting new and adventurous filmmaking talent from around the world. With the 54th edition of IFFR just around the corner, taking place from January 30 to February 9, the city of Rotterdam will once again come alive as a destination for film lovers and professionals alike. Buy your tickets here.

