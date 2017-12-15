Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win tickets for Greg Shapiro

Win tickets for Greg Shapiro

Win tickets for Greg Shapiro

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers one double ticket for each of the two upcoming shows of Greg Shapiro, How to be Orange in Tilburg and Amsterdam.

To participate, simply make a comment below and clearly state the show of your preference.

About Greg Shapiro

Greg Shapiro - The American Nederlander - is known from Boom Chicago, Comedy Central News and BNR's New & Improved America. His first solo show was Greg Shapiro's Going Dutch - an assimilation course in stories and song.

About "How to be Orange" 

How to Be Orange goes even more in-depth, for those who live here longer. How to fit in when "full is full," how to reconcile the terms "freedom' and "party" and how to dye your hair blond, if necessary.

Related links

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.