Where: Het Badhuistheater, Boerhaaveplein 28, 1091 AT, Amsterdam

When: October 30-November 3, 2019

How many pairs of tickets: one

After sold-out performances of classic English comedies, Badhuistheater International, Amsterdam, returns with the stage version of The Good Soldier Svejk.

About The Good Soldier Svejk

The unfinished story of The Good Soldier Svejk was written by Jaroslav Hašek in 1921 and has proved to be the most often translated novel from Czech literature, having been translated into over 50 languages. It has cultural significance, regarded as the first-ever anti-war novel.