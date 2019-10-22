Win tickets to The Good Soldier Svejk at the Badhuistheater
Win tickets to The Good Soldier Svejk at the Badhuistheater
IamExpat is offering one pair of free tickets to The Good Soldier Svejk, which is being performed between October 30 and November 3 at the Badhuistheater in Amsterdam.
- Where: Het Badhuistheater, Boerhaaveplein 28, 1091 AT, Amsterdam
- When: October 30-November 3, 2019
- How many pairs of tickets: one
After sold-out performances of classic English comedies, Badhuistheater International, Amsterdam, returns with the stage version of The Good Soldier Svejk.
About The Good Soldier Svejk
The unfinished story of The Good Soldier Svejk was written by Jaroslav Hašek in 1921 and has proved to be the most often translated novel from Czech literature, having been translated into over 50 languages. It has cultural significance, regarded as the first-ever anti-war novel.
The novel has been adapted for film, radio and TV. This stage adaptation of The Good Soldier Svejk is by Mike Manicardi, director of the Badhuis International Theatre Company.
The storyline
The Good Soldier Svejk is set during World War I in Austria-Hungary. The story begins in Prague, with the news of the assassination of Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo. The novel's hero is, of course, Svejk, who, before becoming a soldier, was a dealer of stolen dogs.
A simple-minded but resourceful character, the dark comedy features multiple anecdotes told by him, woven amongst the interplay with the other characters.
The Good Soldier Svejk performance dates and times
The performance dates and times for The Good Soldier Svejk are:
- October 31-November 2 at 8.15pm
- November 3 at 3.30pm