Competition closed

This competition is now closed. Many thanks to all the participants!

The winners, who will each receive a pair of tickets to their indicated party, are:

  • Bronwyn Buntting
  • Rafael Rodriguez
  • Maria Samarina

Congratulations to our winners! Please keep an eye on your email inbox for your tickets, or information on how to claim them.

IamExpat is offering three pairs of free tickets to Food Euphoria Festival on March 25, 2018 in Q-Factory, Amsterdam. 

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

Don't miss the chance!

  • Where: Q-Factory, Atlantisplein 1, 1093 NE, Amsterdam
  • When: March 25 from 12.00pm until 10.00pm
  • Number of double tickets: 3
  • What: This Greek food event offers the golden ratio of food, drinks, workshops, music and dancing, guaranteeing a euphoric day for all.

Greek-made for local and expat foodies

At Food Euphoria, Greek food producers offer their tasty food and drink, from traditional to innovative, brought to you by greek foodtales. Throughout the day, you can treat yourself to Greek snacks to die for, along with Greek beer, wine and spirits. There will be fascinating workshops by chefs and food bloggers, as well as bands, actors and dancers performing throughout the day, all adding together to form the perfect festival atmosphere.

Food Euphoria is organised by greek foodtales, a valuable resource set up by a collective of Greek food experts keen to share the Greek gastronomic treasures with a broad wave of food fans. Food, cooking and eating well are an important part of Greek culture and greek foodtales brings the Greek diet to a wider audience with recipes, information, tips, tricks and workshops.

Greek euphoria in divine proportions

The Greek letter "φ" in the Food Euphoria logo is known in maths, physics and the arts, as "the golden ratio", "the golden section" or "divine proportion". Food Euphoria is passionate about bringing food, drinks and enjoyment to you in the golden ratio.

Festival admission and more

For six lucky winners, the ticket to the Food Euphoria not only includes entry to the festival, but also a welcome gift, perfect for chocolate and liqueur-lovers, free parking and a chance to enter yet another competition, to win an exciting hotel getaway abroad. 

food-euphoria-greek-foodtales.jpg

