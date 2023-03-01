Win tickets to English Theatre Utrecht play Dressed for Court

IamExpat is offering one pair of tickets to the English language theatre show Dressed for Court, taking place at De Musketon in Utrecht.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be the winner!

You could be the lucky winner!

When: Friday, March 3 at 7.30pm

Where: De Musketon, Hondsrug 19, 3524 BP Utrecht

Number of pairs of tickets offered: 1

Find out more and explore a unique theatre performance on the English Theatre Utrecht website

About the English language theatre show Dressed for Court

Dressed for Court is an original and daring play, written and directed by English Theatre Utrecht's resident artistic director, Alexandra Elroy - the first original play that the company has done. They are delighted to be back after a short hiatus, bringing an international cast of 15 dedicated performers to the stage.

In this production, English Theatre Utrecht will take you back to 1920s Chicago - into the female prison, the flurry of the media storm, and the court of law. In the spirit of the jazz age, they encourage you to bring out your razzle dazzle and join the audience in your 1920s outfits.