Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win tickets to English Theatre Utrecht play Dressed for Court

Win tickets to English Theatre Utrecht play Dressed for Court

Win tickets to English Theatre Utrecht play Dressed for Court

Competition closed

Congratulations!

And the winner is...... Jana Lazovska.

IamExpat is offering one pair of tickets to the English language theatre show Dressed for Court, taking place at De Musketon in Utrecht.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be the winner!

You could be the lucky winner!

  • When: Friday, March 3 at 7.30pm
  • Where: De Musketon, Hondsrug 19, 3524 BP Utrecht
  • Number of pairs of tickets offered: 1
  • Find out more and explore a unique theatre performance on the English Theatre Utrecht website

About the English language theatre show Dressed for Court

Dressed for Court is an original and daring play, written and directed by English Theatre Utrecht's resident artistic director, Alexandra Elroy - the first original play that the company has done. They are delighted to be back after a short hiatus, bringing an international cast of 15 dedicated performers to the stage.

In this production, English Theatre Utrecht will take you back to 1920s Chicago - into the female prison, the flurry of the media storm, and the court of law. In the spirit of the jazz age, they encourage you to bring out your razzle dazzle and join the audience in your 1920s outfits.  

Enter to win

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this original play, Dressed for Court! Enter before February 24 to win tickets: you could be attending this unique theatre show for free.

english-theatre-utrecht.jpg

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
Stay & Play Group: A Cosy Morning for Parents and Little Ones
-
NAISR, Verhulstlaan 21, 3055 WJ
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.