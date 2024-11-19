Home
Win tickets to Eastern Neighbours Film Festival

Win tickets to Eastern Neighbours Film Festival

Win tickets to Eastern Neighbours Film Festival

Competition closed

IamExpat is offering five pairs of tickets to the Eastern Neighbours Film Festival in The Hague on November 22-26.

To participate, fill in the form below telling us why you think you should win and share this page on your Facebook timeline - make sure you tag Eastern Neighbours Film Festival when you do.

You could be one of five lucky winners

  • Where: Filmhuis Den Haag, Spui 191, 2511 BN, The Hague
  • When: November 22-26
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 5
  • Find out more about the films on the ENFF website

Outstanding films at Eastern Neighbours Film Festival

Eastern Neighbours Film Festival is an annual celebration of art-house films from the East and Southeast of Europe. The 2023 programme brings feature fiction films, documentaries, shorts, masterclasses, lectures and encounters. The films are shown with English subtitles - perfect for international audiences. 

Win tickets to Eastern Neighbours Film Festival

Win tickets to incredible films at ENFF

There are so many outstanding films of unparalleled quality. Here are the films that the lucky winners can choose from:

Libertate, Romania / Hungary 

Awarded for the Most Popular Romanian Film at the Transilvania International Film Festival 2023, Tudor Giurgiu’s new film, Libertate, reflects on the glories of revolution that have been sung throughout history, which often rarely match the reality. Police officer Viorel finds his life turned upside down after he is falsely accused of being a terrorist.

By a Sharp Knife (Slovakia / Czech Republic)

Putting the audience face to face with the harsh realities of a corrupt and uncaring system, By a Sharp Knife asks how far a man is willing to go for justice and how far a father is willing to go for his child. Based on a true crime that shook an entire generation.

The Ballad of Piargy (Slovakia / North Macedonia / Czech Republic)

The Ballad of Piargy is a captivating love story about guilt, love, and cruel punishment, has won over 40 awards worldwide. It delves into a raw love triangle where a young woman struggles to survive within a highly patriarchal family.

Wake Me (Slovenia / Croatia / Serbia)

The suspenseful drama, Wake Me, is about a family living in present-day Slovenia, where locals project the bitterness of their everyday life onto innocent “others”. Will Slovenian and Bosnian childhood friends reconnect, and can sanity prevail? 

King Lear: How We Looked For Love During the War (Ukraine)

After thousands seek refuge in Western Ukraine as Russia invades Ukraine, a local director decides to involve displaced individuals in fulfilling his dream - staging Shakespeare’s play King Lear as King Lear: How We Looked for Love During the War. This intense, compelling human drama, well-directed, gives us a new angle of the everyday life of the Ukrainian war reality.

Win tickets to Eastern Neighbours Film Festival King Lear

Photo: King Lear, courtesy of ENFF

Enter to win

Browse the film listings on the FilmHuis Den Haag website to see which performance you'd like to attend. Enter to win - you could be one of the lucky ones to enjoy this one-of-a-kind festival for free! 

Thumb photo: The Ballad of Piargy, courtesy of ENFF

