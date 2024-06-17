Home
Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2024

Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2024

Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2024

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners are:

  • Arman Ahmadi
  • Gabi Tang

TNW Conference 2024 - the award-winning tech festival in Amsterdam - is just around the corner, and to celebrate IamExpat has teamed up with TNW to offer free business passes to two lucky winners! 

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you deserve to win! 

Win tickets to The Next Web Conference 2024

  • Date: June 20-21, 2024
  • Location: Taets Art and Event Park, Amsterdam
  • Number of tickets available: 2
  • Find more information on the TNW Conference website

About TNW Conference

TNW Conference is the most innovative and thought-provoking tech event in Europe. Join international industry leaders, policy makers, startups and investors to come together and build towards a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future at TNW Conference today!

Get 20 percent off a business pass for the TNW Conference 2024 with the code: IAMEXPAT20

The future of technology

The 18th annual TNW Conference, happening on June 20-21, 2024 in Amsterdam, will bring together more than 10.000 industry leaders and tech enthusiasts to discover the future of tech and uncover the next big ideas in tech. Be in the same room as corporates, government officials, startups, scale-ups and investors to see how they will shape the world of tomorrow. Get your tickets on The Next Web website.  

Work towards a future where technology is a beacon of hope once again, while getting all of the benefits of a conference, with the energy of a festival - do business, get inspired, meet industry peers, and enjoy every minute of it.

Attend TNW Conference 2024

TNW Conference is designed to help you learn what's next for the future of tech. Meet industry peers, and gain professional skills that can be implemented today, no matter whether you are an entrepreneur, marketing manager, product owner, innovation lead, CEO, designer or developer.

Please note that the winner of this competition will be announced shortly after the closing date. Even if you're not a winner, IamExpat readers get a 20 percent discount when they buy business tickets via this link with the discount code IAMEXPAT20.

More Giveaways

Running

Win VIP tickets to The Messiah during the festive season

Closing Date:
