Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2024

TNW Conference 2024 - the award-winning tech festival in Amsterdam - is just around the corner, and to celebrate IamExpat has teamed up with TNW to offer free business passes to two lucky winners!

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you deserve to win!

Win tickets to The Next Web Conference 2024

Date: June 20-21, 2024

Location: Taets Art and Event Park, Amsterdam

Number of tickets available: 2

Find more information on the TNW Conference website.

About TNW Conference

TNW Conference is the most innovative and thought-provoking tech event in Europe. Join international industry leaders, policy makers, startups and investors to come together and build towards a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future at TNW Conference today!

Get 20 percent off a business pass for the TNW Conference 2024 with the code: IAMEXPAT20

The future of technology

The 18th annual TNW Conference, happening on June 20-21, 2024 in Amsterdam, will bring together more than 10.000 industry leaders and tech enthusiasts to discover the future of tech and uncover the next big ideas in tech. Be in the same room as corporates, government officials, startups, scale-ups and investors to see how they will shape the world of tomorrow. Get your tickets on The Next Web website.