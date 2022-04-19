Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2022
TNW Conference 2022 - the award-winning tech festival in Amsterdam - is just around the corner, and to celebrate IamExpat has teamed up with TNW to offer tickets to two lucky winners!
- Date: June 16 - 17, 2022
- Location: Taets Art and Event Park, Amsterdam
- Number of tickets available: 2
- Find more information on the TNW Conference website.
About TNW Conference
TNW Conference is Europe’s leading tech festival, bringing together 10.000 attendees, 6.000 companies and 1.500 startups from 120 countries around the world for two days of business, inspiration, actionable information and fun.
Described by Vice as "terrifyingly interesting and interestingly terrifying," TNW has established itself as the heart of tech since its first edition in 2006. Their aspiration is to be the birthplace of innovation, and as such their talks and workshops cover a whole variety of tech themes, including AI / ML, blockchain, data use in marketing strategy, the metaverse, health tech, and so much more.
The future of technology
The conference brings together an exciting lineup of word-class speakers, including tech executives, top-tier investors, promising start-ups, bestselling authors, futurists and global changemakers, to speak across the six stages.
As well as attending talks, attendees can participate in networking and influencer sessions covering the conference’s eight themes: Boost, Growth Quarters, Futureproof, Impact, Neural, Shift, Sprint, and Tech & Money.
Attend TNW Conference 2022
TNW Conference is designed to help you learn what's next for the future of tech, meet industry peers, and gain professional skills that can be implemented today, no matter whether you are an entrepreneur, marketing manager, product owner, innovation lead, CEO, designer or developer.
Please note that the winner of this competition will be announced shortly after the closing date.