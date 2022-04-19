Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2022

TNW Conference 2022 - the award-winning tech festival in Amsterdam - is just around the corner, and to celebrate IamExpat has teamed up with TNW to offer tickets to two lucky winners!

Win tickets to The Next Web Conference 2022

Date : June 16 - 17, 2022

: June 16 - 17, 2022 Location : Taets Art and Event Park, Amsterdam

: Taets Art and Event Park, Amsterdam Number of tickets available : 2

: 2 Find more information on the TNW Conference website.

About TNW Conference

TNW Conference is Europe’s leading tech festival, bringing together 10.000 attendees, 6.000 companies and 1.500 startups from 120 countries around the world for two days of business, inspiration, actionable information and fun.

Described by Vice as "terrifyingly interesting and interestingly terrifying," TNW has established itself as the heart of tech since its first edition in 2006. Their aspiration is to be the birthplace of innovation, and as such their talks and workshops cover a whole variety of tech themes, including AI / ML, blockchain, data use in marketing strategy, the metaverse, health tech, and so much more.