Win three first-rank double tickets to Mata Hari by the Dutch National Ballet
Win three first-rank double tickets to Mata Hari by the Dutch National Ballet
IamExpat, together with the Dutch National Ballet, is offering three first-rank double tickets to Mata Hari, on February 12!
To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend!
Details
- City: Amsterdam
- Location: Nationale Opera & Ballet, Amstel 3
- Date: Friday, February 12
- For more information about Mata Hari, click here.
The iconic Mata Hari
The stunning performance Mata Hari is a ballet about the spy, dancer and one of the most iconic women in Dutch history. Mata Hari was a famous dancer in her day. She travelled throughout Europe and had highly placed lovers everywhere, which made her an ideal spy during World War I. She was accused of being a double agent, and she died in front of a French firing squad in 1917.
Mata Hari in the ballet
In the ballet, artistic director Ted Brandsen will focus mainly on Mata Hari’s talent for constantly "reinventing" herself. The performance will feature new music by the acclaimed Tarik O’Regan, accompanied by the Dutch Ballet Orchestra.
About the Dutch National Ballet
The Dutch National Ballet develops, produces and presents ballet at the highest international level. It aims to reach a wide public and bring today’s audiences into contact with the beauty and passion of this dance style. Over the past 50 years, the Dutch National Ballet has evolved into one of the world's foremost ballet companies. With a unique and wide repertoire, a tradition of innovation and around 80 dancers from all over the world, the company plays a leading role in Dutch cultural life and beyond.
Tickets rank and value
The prize tickets are first-rank, and are worth 82 euros per single ticket.
Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!
Costume design Temple Dance scene by Francois-Noel Cherpinâ€‹
Costume design Revue by Francois-Noel Cherpinâ€‹
Thumb photo: Petrovsky and Ramone
All images courtesy of the Dutch National Ballet