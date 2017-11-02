IamExpat, together with the Dutch National Ballet, is offering three first-rank double tickets to Mata Hari, on February 12!

Details

City: Amsterdam

Location: Nationale Opera & Ballet, Amstel 3

Date: Friday, February 12

For more information about Mata Hari, click here.

The iconic Mata Hari

The stunning performance Mata Hari is a ballet about the spy, dancer and one of the most iconic women in Dutch history. Mata Hari was a famous dancer in her day. She travelled throughout Europe and had highly placed lovers everywhere, which made her an ideal spy during World War I. She was accused of being a double agent, and she died in front of a French firing squad in 1917.

Mata Hari in the ballet

In the ballet, artistic director Ted Brandsen will focus mainly on Mata Hari’s talent for constantly "reinventing" herself. The performance will feature new music by the acclaimed Tarik O’Regan, accompanied by the Dutch Ballet Orchestra.