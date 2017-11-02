Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win three first-rank double tickets to Mata Hari by the Dutch National Ballet

Win three first-rank double tickets to Mata Hari by the Dutch National Ballet

Win three first-rank double tickets to Mata Hari by the Dutch National Ballet

Closing Date:

IamExpat, together with the Dutch National Ballet, is offering three first-rank double tickets to Mata Hari, on February 12!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend!

Details

The iconic Mata Hari

The stunning performance Mata Hari is a ballet about the spy, dancer and one of the most iconic women in Dutch history. Mata Hari was a famous dancer in her day. She travelled throughout Europe and had highly placed lovers everywhere, which made her an ideal spy during World War I. She was accused of being a double agent, and she died in front of a French firing squad in 1917.

Mata Hari in the ballet

In the ballet, artistic director Ted Brandsen will focus mainly on Mata Hari’s talent for constantly "reinventing" herself. The performance will feature new music by the acclaimed Tarik O’Regan, accompanied by the Dutch Ballet Orchestra.

About the Dutch National Ballet

The Dutch National Ballet develops, produces and presents ballet at the highest international level. It aims to reach a wide public and bring today’s audiences into contact with the beauty and passion of this dance style. Over the past 50 years, the Dutch National Ballet has evolved into one of the world's foremost ballet companies. With a unique and wide repertoire, a tradition of innovation and around 80 dancers from all over the world, the company plays a leading role in Dutch cultural life and beyond.

Tickets rank and value

The prize tickets are first-rank, and are worth 82 euros per single ticket.

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!

Costume design Temple Dance scene by Francois-Noel Cherpin
Costume design Temple Dance scene by Francois-Noel Cherpinâ€‹

Mata Hari
Costume design Revue by Francois-Noel Cherpinâ€‹

Thumb photo: Petrovsky and Ramone
All images courtesy of the Dutch National Ballet

 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
Stay & Play Group: A Cosy Morning for Parents and Little Ones
-
NAISR, Verhulstlaan 21, 3055 WJ
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.